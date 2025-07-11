Influencer Bryce Hall Is 'So Excited' for Debut Film 'Skillhouse' to Release After 3-Year Delay: 'It's Finally Coming to Life'

Influencer Bryce Hall — who appears in his first debut film, Skillhouse, which opens in theaters on Friday, July 11 — exclusively spoke with OK! about his big screen debut and recently beating 50 Cent in a lawsuit involving the film.

“Ten top influencers are kidnapped and forced into a deadly social media showdown where every like, share, and follow is a fight for survival. The world watches and wagers as the least popular contestant is executed by the masked Thriller Killer. Post or die. In this brutal game of clout, only one will survive — while the audience turns their deaths into profit. Fame is currency. Death is content. Clout is life," the synposis reads.