Influencer Bryce Hall Is 'So Excited' for Debut Film 'Skillhouse' to Release After 3-Year Delay: 'It's Finally Coming to Life'
Influencer Bryce Hall — who appears in his first debut film, Skillhouse, which opens in theaters on Friday, July 11 — exclusively spoke with OK! about his big screen debut and recently beating 50 Cent in a lawsuit involving the film.
“Ten top influencers are kidnapped and forced into a deadly social media showdown where every like, share, and follow is a fight for survival. The world watches and wagers as the least popular contestant is executed by the masked Thriller Killer. Post or die. In this brutal game of clout, only one will survive — while the audience turns their deaths into profit. Fame is currency. Death is content. Clout is life," the synposis reads.
'Skillhouse' is Finally Getting Released After Being Filmed in 2022
The film, which will likely make headlines due to how gory it is reported to be, including one scene Hall claimed made a cameraman "pass out" — features rapper 50 Cent, who recently lost a lawsuit trying to block its release due to a pay dispute. “After three years, it’s finally coming to life,” Hall said of the film, which was shot in 2022. “I thought it was gonna be a return like [in] a year… but [the people involved] wanted to add more things to make the movie more in-depth. And, after watching it, it makes sense and it looks way better. I’m just excited for the final result to be in theaters.”
Bryce Hall Talks 50 Cent's Lawsuit Involving 'Skillhouse'
Though 50 Cent caused some issues, Hall stayed positive, noting it was a “great" way to "promote the movie.” He also said it was “cool” to give the rapper his “first L,” referring to him losing in court. “I was told it wasn’t gonna go through,” Hall said of the lawsuit, explaining he “wasn’t worried" about the outcome. “I mean it was already announced that [the film] was going to be in theaters and 50 Cent’s done this [type of thing] in the past.”
Bryce Hall Challenged 50 Cent to a Fight
When a news outlet caught up with Hall, he jokingly said he’d challenge 50 Cent to a boxing match, which some took at face value. “I made a joke… and they took it and made it sort of clickbaity,” he said as he assured fans he would fight the famous rapper to “drive ticket sales for the movie.”
Hall is no stranger to boxing matches, as he previously fought Austin McBroom, Gee Perez and others.
Bryce Hall Thinks People Will Be Surprised by the Plot of 'Skillhouse'
Hall thinks people will be surprised by the “plot” of the flick, in addition to the powerful "message: "what would you do for clout" and “how far would people go to get eyeballs on them?"
He also praised all of the actors’ performances in the movie.
Tickets for Skillhouse are available for purchase www.FathomEntertainment.com and participating theatre box offices (theatres and participants are subject to change).