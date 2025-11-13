buddha board inventor enlightens on the rising role of art therapy in wellness

For centuries, people have turned to art as a form of healing. From cave paintings that told stories of survival to Renaissance portraits that revealed inner turmoil, creativity has always carried therapeutic weight. Today, art therapy, the structured use of creative expression to support emotional and mental well-being, is gaining renewed attention, thanks in part to the rise of the global wellness movement.

As consumers increasingly embrace holistic approaches to health, art therapy is finding its place alongside yoga, mindfulness apps, and meditation. According to the American Art Therapy Association, creative practices help reduce stress, foster self-awareness, and improve emotional regulation. Yet despite decades of research affirming its benefits, accessibility remains a barrier. Many people still lack awareness, confidence, or resources to seek out art therapy in a professional setting.

“Art therapy can feel intimidating for some,” says Eric Thrall, founder of Buddha Board. People may not be ready to see a therapist, or they might not have the time or money.

Art therapy combines creative activity with psychological principles to help individuals process emotions, manage stress, and gain perspective. Its benefits are both mental and physical. Thrall shares, “The benefits of creative expression are something anyone can tap into. It doesn’t have to be complicated, and it doesn’t have to be perfect.”

The act of painting, drawing, or sculpting has been shown to lower cortisol levels, helping individuals relax. Furthermore, creative expression provides a safe outlet for processing grief, trauma, and anxiety. Completing an art project, even a simple one, can foster a sense of accomplishment and control. Even studies have found art therapy improves focus, memory, and problem-solving skills and can even slow cognitive decline in older adults. For those with chronic pain, art-making can shift attention away from discomfort and promote a mind-body connection.

Because art therapy is non-verbal, it is especially valuable for individuals who struggle to articulate their emotions through words. It offers a way to externalize complex experiences in the most artistic manner. “Art lets us say what we can’t always put into words,” Thrall explains. “That’s why it’s so powerful, a release and a form of reflection, something that one can have fun with.”