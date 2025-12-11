Building a Table Where Everyone Belongs: The Story of Dungeons Not Dating Founder Rachel Dove

Article continues below advertisement

Transforming personal adversity into a force for collective good is one of the most courageous acts a person can undertake. That spirit defines Rachel Dove’s journey, a Colorado-based founder who turned her own search for connection into Dungeons Not Dating, a platform designed to help Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) players find stable, values-driven gaming communities. Dove is an entrepreneur, storyteller, and advocate for inclusive gaming spaces whose journey began in financial services and evolved into tech and community design. After leaving the corporate world, she trained in software development and launched a platform that helps tabletop role-playing enthusiasts find compatible groups and meaningful friendships. Her app connects D&D players through shared values, play styles, and interests, bringing narrative-driven design to the heart of gaming communities. Dove’s commitment to fostering belonging through play is rooted in personal experiences with community, identity, and reconciliation. Raised by a single mother in a tightly knit community, Dove grew up in a household where material resources were limited but mutual support was abundant. These early lessons in care and reciprocity shaped her values and continue to inform her work. As a young adult, she chose to live more openly, a decision that led to estrangement from her original community.

Source: DUNGEONS NOT DATING

Years later, when she returned to care for her mother during her final stage of life, the relationship softened, and they found a place of reconciliation. “Coming back to care for my mom was one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Dove says. “It changed how I think about home, and it gave me a deeper drive to create spaces where people feel seen, supported, and safe to be themselves.” In the years between those moments, Dove built a career in corporate finance, where she developed leadership and partnership skills and found ways to create community within the workplace. Even amid professional success, she kept searching for environments that felt like a true fit. That search ended with an invitation to a tabletop role-playing session. “I showed up just curious, but ended up staying for a long campaign that gave me something I hadn’t realized I was missing: creative connection and a real sense of belonging,” Dove says. The difficulty of finding compatible players and the anxiety of joining unfamiliar groups became the problem she wanted to solve.

Source: (RACHEL DOVE, FOUNDER OF DUNGEONS NOT DATING)