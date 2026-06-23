Built on Survival: How Chris Ricci Turned the Loss of His Mother Into a Mission to Change the Trajectory of Human Health

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After losing his mother to Pancreatic Cancer, the Ancestral Supplements CEO rebuilt a faltering brand and a philosophy around a single conviction: that obstacles are the raw material of growth. Chris Ricci was twelve when he talked his father into letting him mow the family lawn. It was less about the chore than the feeling of ownership it gave him. He turned a push mower and a neighborhood route into his first business, then funded his own way through the University of Tennessee, where he graduated near the top of the Supply Chain Management Program. A fast-moving corporate career followed; global initiatives at Nissan, Bridgestone and Dollar General, and a 3 year stint in Washington DC navigating the labyrinth of highly regulated international trade with the Embassy of Morocco, Greece, Tunis and many of the largest defense contractors. Ricci was, by his own account, excelling in every facet of business. Then, on an ordinary Tuesday, his life was shattered by news he received from the oncologist. His mother was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer and given weeks to live. Ricci went all in, researching, consulting alternative practitioners, immersing himself in ancestral health, and helped guide her through a journey that outlasted every prognosis by years. Watching food, movement and mindset bend the arc of her illness rewired his definition of success. He no longer wanted merely to grow companies. He wanted to build companies that restore people to strength, health and happiness.

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From Loss to Purpose His beloved mother passed away November 12, 2015. The grief was devastating but the lesson was clarifying beyond measure. Ricci, following a calling nested deep inside his heart, left corporate life for mission driven health ventures, working alongside Dr. Josh Axe and Jordan Rubin during Ancient Nutrition's breakout years, steering a meal-delivery company through a turnaround, and helping scale the sports-nutrition brand Alpha Lion onto the Inc. 5000 list. In 2023, Ricci partnered with founder Brian Johnson to take the helm of Ancestral Supplements, a company built on the very principles that had carried his mother further than the doctors believed possible. He embraced the struggle of inheriting a brand in decline: sagging sales, and a fraying culture. He could not afford to stop striving forward, he says, using the loss of his mother as fuel allowing him to work tirelessly, ultimately reclaiming their spot as the leading brand in the beef organ “better-for-you” VMS category. Over the last 3 years he rebuilt the Ancestral Supplements team, installed a performance-driven culture and more than doubled revenue and profitability, growth Forbes has reported as a climb from a reported $40 million to north of $90 million, with world class financial metrics. To date, the company says it has served more than three million people.

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Source: Photo credit: Chris Ricci

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The Ancestral Thesis The brand's name fuses modern supplementation with older wisdom. Its products; whole-food supplements drawn from grass-fed, pasture-raised beef organs, colostrum and proteins, sit at the center of a fast-growing movement around nutrient density, regenerative agriculture and clean sourcing. What began as a niche for nutrient-rich animal products has expanded into a global wellness industry with room still to run, as consumers increasingly reward brands for ethical origin and supply chain transparency. Underneath the catalog runs a philosophy: nine ancestral tenets; sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, struggle and bond. Ricci treats those tenets as a blueprint for living. Struggle, tellingly, is one of them that has driven him to dedicate his life to helping others. He is careful to claim all the credit. "I couldn't have done it without the incredible leaders who supported my vision for this team and mission," he says. "Operational excellence and cultural alignment are not mutually exclusive. Both are required to build something impactful and enduring." Now overseeing multiple companies in the natural-health space, Ricci keeps his eyes on a longer horizon: to change the trajectory of human health within his lifetime, and to widen access for those underserved by conventional medicine. The financial metrics, he insists, were never the point. The point is the message from the mother who got her energy back, or the father who can finally play with his kids again. "If someone out there is suffering," he says, "my job's not done yet." When the mission is this important, and the right decisions are made by a cohesive and aligned team, the financial performance follows.