or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bunnie Xo
OK LogoNEWS

Bunnie Xo Reveals Jelly Roll's 'Low Sperm Count' IVF Treatment Turned Him Into a 'Freaking Nightmare'

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo said Jelly Roll's IVF treatment turned him into a nightmare.

June 19 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo attributed Jelly Roll's behavioral change to IVF treatment for his "low sperm count," saying it affected their relationship.

The podcast host opened up about the chaotic events in her life before she and Jelly filed for divorce.

Bunnie said Jelly had to go on a "bunch of hormones and a whole bunch of medication, which turned him into a freaking nightmare to be around."

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Will Still Have a Baby Despite Divorce

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bunnie Xo shared the difficult journey of IVF.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo shared the difficult journey of IVF.

In her podcast "Dumb Blonde," Bunnie detailed the "not a beautiful journey" experience of IVF.

She told listeners that she and Jelly — whose real name is Jason DeFord — decided to have a baby despite their divorce.

The podcast host had previously told listeners about her decision in an episode, saying, "We have decided to use my own eggs with J's sperm — and we are trying for twins. I'm so nervous, because I've waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father — and to be able to make sure they have the best life."

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo Shared the 'Gut-Wrenching' Miscarriages in Her IVF Journey

Source: @wydlamar/X

Bunnie Xo revealed she and Jelly Roll lost four embryos.

Bunnie, 46, shared about her difficult journey of having miscarriages, adding, "I’ve never talked about this, but Jay and I have lost four embryos.

"We’ve had three transfers, but we lost the two twins that we were gonna try to have, and then we lost the other two. And anybody that’s going through that and has to deal with these miscarriages — it’s gut-wrenching," she revealed.

She continued, "You get so mad at God, because you’re like, ‘Why is it so easy for people who don’t deserve children to just be able to just pop them out?'"

MORE ON:
Bunnie Xo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bunnie Xo Sympathized With Families Who Are on the IVF Journey

Image of Bunnie Xo said she became a 'shell of a person' during IVF journey.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo said she became a 'shell of a person' during IVF journey.

The influencer said the IVF journey is the "loneliest, darkest journey you will be on" and appreciated any couple or family who is going through this.

She said, "It was so hard on me that for the past year and a half, I became a shell of the person I was because I'm doing these IVF journeys. I'm fighting hard just to be able to produce enough eggs to make a baby with my husband, especially at my age."

Bunnie Xo Reveals She and Jelly Roll Share a Trauma-Bonded Connection

Image of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll still call each other best friends.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll still call each other best friends.

Despite their difficult journey to have kids, she said, "I feel like we've been through so much s---. We're just f------ trauma-bonded at this point. It's like, Jesus Christ. I don't care what anybody says."

The country singer later addressed Bunnie's podcast on one of his shows and said this would be the only time he talked about it. He said, "The internet is a liar, too ... Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends."

He clarified that nobody cheated on anybody and addressed the podcast, adding, "Every word of it [the podcast] is true."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.