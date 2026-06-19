Bunnie Xo Reveals Jelly Roll's 'Low Sperm Count' IVF Treatment Turned Him Into a 'Freaking Nightmare'

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Bunnie Xo attributed Jelly Roll's behavioral change to IVF treatment for his "low sperm count," saying it affected their relationship. The podcast host opened up about the chaotic events in her life before she and Jelly filed for divorce. Bunnie said Jelly had to go on a "bunch of hormones and a whole bunch of medication, which turned him into a freaking nightmare to be around."

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Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll Will Still Have a Baby Despite Divorce

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo shared the difficult journey of IVF.

In her podcast "Dumb Blonde," Bunnie detailed the "not a beautiful journey" experience of IVF. She told listeners that she and Jelly — whose real name is Jason DeFord — decided to have a baby despite their divorce. The podcast host had previously told listeners about her decision in an episode, saying, "We have decided to use my own eggs with J's sperm — and we are trying for twins. I'm so nervous, because I've waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father — and to be able to make sure they have the best life."

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Bunnie Xo Shared the 'Gut-Wrenching' Miscarriages in Her IVF Journey

Bunnie XO broke down in tears opening up about losing 4 embryos during IVF treatment and how it took a toll on her personally and her relationship with jelly Roll 🫩🥀



“Jay is gonna come for me for this but he also had LSC”



“That is one of the loneliest journey for a woman, it… pic.twitter.com/hskcsegSIX — . (@wydlamar) June 19, 2026 Source: @wydlamar/X Bunnie Xo revealed she and Jelly Roll lost four embryos.

Bunnie, 46, shared about her difficult journey of having miscarriages, adding, "I’ve never talked about this, but Jay and I have lost four embryos. "We’ve had three transfers, but we lost the two twins that we were gonna try to have, and then we lost the other two. And anybody that’s going through that and has to deal with these miscarriages — it’s gut-wrenching," she revealed. She continued, "You get so mad at God, because you’re like, ‘Why is it so easy for people who don’t deserve children to just be able to just pop them out?'"

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Bunnie Xo Sympathized With Families Who Are on the IVF Journey

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo said she became a 'shell of a person' during IVF journey.

The influencer said the IVF journey is the "loneliest, darkest journey you will be on" and appreciated any couple or family who is going through this. She said, "It was so hard on me that for the past year and a half, I became a shell of the person I was because I'm doing these IVF journeys. I'm fighting hard just to be able to produce enough eggs to make a baby with my husband, especially at my age."

Bunnie Xo Reveals She and Jelly Roll Share a Trauma-Bonded Connection

Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll still call each other best friends.