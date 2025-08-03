Burt Reynolds’ Ex-Wife Loni Anderson Dead at 79 After 'Prolonged' Illness

Article continues below advertisement

WKRP in Cincinnati star Loni Anderson died just days before her 80th birthday on Sunday, August 3. The actress passed away at a Los Angeles hospital following a “prolonged” illness, per her longtime publicist Cheryl J. Lagan. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Loni Anderson Survived by Husband Bob Flick

Source: mega Loni Anderson died just days before her 80th birthday.

The ‘80s actress is survived by her husband, Bob Flick, daughter Deidra and son-in-law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

Article continues below advertisement

Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds' Relationship

Source: mega The former couple starred in 'Stroker Ace' in 1983.

Before marrying Bob in 2008, Loni was married to Stroker Ace actor Burt Reynolds. The former couple starred alongside each other in the 1983 action comedy. Loni and Burt were married from 1988 until 1994 before their tumultuous divorce. Three years before he died, Burt opened up about their relationship in an interview, saying that marrying her “was a really dumb move on my part.” “I should have known that you don’t marry an actress,” he expressed. “It wasn’t lollipops and roses.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Loni Anderson Honors Burt Reynolds After His Death

Source: mega Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds had a rocky marriage followed by a tumultuous divorce.

Despite their differences, Loni paid her respects to her late ex-husband after he passed away, saying that she and their adopted son, Quinton, were “extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world.” “Burt was a wonderful director and actor,” she added in her statement. “He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”

Loni Anderson's Acting Career

Source: mega Loni Anderson's last acting role was in the 2023 Lifetime movie 'Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas.'