Burt Reynolds’ Ex-Wife Loni Anderson Dead at 79 After 'Prolonged' Illness
WKRP in Cincinnati star Loni Anderson died just days before her 80th birthday on Sunday, August 3. The actress passed away at a Los Angeles hospital following a “prolonged” illness, per her longtime publicist Cheryl J. Lagan.
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family said in a statement.
Loni Anderson Survived by Husband Bob Flick
The ‘80s actress is survived by her husband, Bob Flick, daughter Deidra and son-in-law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.
Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds' Relationship
Before marrying Bob in 2008, Loni was married to Stroker Ace actor Burt Reynolds. The former couple starred alongside each other in the 1983 action comedy.
Loni and Burt were married from 1988 until 1994 before their tumultuous divorce. Three years before he died, Burt opened up about their relationship in an interview, saying that marrying her “was a really dumb move on my part.”
“I should have known that you don’t marry an actress,” he expressed. “It wasn’t lollipops and roses.”
Loni Anderson Honors Burt Reynolds After His Death
Despite their differences, Loni paid her respects to her late ex-husband after he passed away, saying that she and their adopted son, Quinton, were “extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world.”
“Burt was a wonderful director and actor,” she added in her statement. “He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”
Loni Anderson's Acting Career
Although her first marriage wasn’t ideal, Loni’s fame earned her much respect in the TV and film industry. She earned nominations for three Golden Globe Awards and two Emmy Awards for her role in WKRP in Cincinnati, where she played the alluring, quick-witted receptionist Jennifer Marlowe. Loni’s character was known for her s-- appeal and being the glue that held the sitcom’s radio station together. The show aired from 1978 until 1982.
Loni went on to act in The Jayne Mansfield Story alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Lonely Guy with Steve Martin, Partners in Crime with Lynda Carter, as well as many other notable flicks, including her voiceover in the animated film All Dogs Go to Heaven.
The actress’ last role in film would be in 2023 for the Lifetime movie Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas.