C4 Energy's Summer Launch Party in Beverly Hills Was the Place to Be: Photos

On Thursday, June 1, the brand held their Summer Launch Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., as a way to claim the title of Official Energy Drink of Summer™ — and it looks like they succeeded!

At the shindig, a slew of influencers and celebrities — including NBA legend Russell Westbrook , Bachelor Nation favorite Bryan Abasolo , Corey Brooks , boxer Devin Haney and Love Island star Justine Ndiba — got to try out the go-to energy drink in addition to jamming out to live music by Brittany Sky and Orange Calderon . Oh, and did we mention there was also a food truck with burger and fries?

"Summer is an exciting time for our industry and our brand because that's when energy drink consumption peaks with consumers being more active and needing that extra fuel in their day. So as the Official Energy Drink of Summer™, we wanted to highlight how C4 Energy is the go-to energy drink with our product line that fits into your summer plans, regardless of lifestyle," Charles Hunter, Director of Experiential Marketing at C4, exclusively tells OK! in a statement.

He adds, "If you have fitness goals, we have a product (Performance Energy) for you. If you're spending the summer achieving creator or entrepreneur goals, we have a product (Smart Energy) for you. And if you like to spend your summers celebrating at concerts and festivals, we have a product (Ultimate Energy) for you. We are the only energy drink brand that can say that."