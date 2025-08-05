california born friss takes the european stage at sziget festival

California has long been a global trendsetter—and now it’s exporting clean energy. This summer, FRISS, the LA-born performance pouch brand, makes its international debut at Sziget Festival in Budapest, one of Europe’s largest and most iconic music festivals. With this year’s headliners like Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Charli XCX, Shawn Mendes, Chappell Roan, and Anyma, the six-day celebration draws over half a million fans from around the world.

Founded by two SoCal grads—Abel Santa, a neuroscientist, and Immanuel Portus, a film director—FRISS fuses California wellness culture with forward-thinking science. Its sleek, pocket-sized cans deliver clean caffeine for a smarter, crash-free kind of energy. Think: espresso clarity, with zero nicotine, no sugar, and none of the guilt.

“Sziget is the perfect stage to introduce FRISS to the world,” say Abel Santa and Immanuel Portus. “We built this brand for movement, action, and culture—and there’s no better convergence of all three than this festival.”

As the title sponsor of The Cypher break-dance stage, where world finalists and breaking Olympians will battle for supremacy and showcase the pinnacle of street dance talent, FRISS proudly stands at the forefront of championing global urban culture.

“We are rolling out immersive brand activations, live sampling, and exclusive content drops,” says Santa. “The debut is our seed for European and U.S. expansion with FRISS already hitting shelves across Hungary’s top retailers and gas stations.”