TRUE CRIME NEWS California Woman Killed After DoorDash Driver Obsessed With Her Chased Her Through Panera Bread Parking Lot in Daylight Source: UNSPLASH Obsessed DoorDash driver Rohit Rohit killed California woman Shalini Thakur in broad daylight after chasing her through a Panera Bread parking lot. OK! Staff Sept. 17 2026, Published 8:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A woman in California was killed after a DoorDash delivery driver chased her down in a Panera Bread parking lot and shot her in broad daylight. The victim, Shalini Thakur, 38, was reportedly approached by the killer Rohit Rohit at her car last Tuesday, September 8, DHS stated in a press release. “When she tried to run away, Rohit chased her down, pulled out a gun, and shot her multiple times,” the DHS statement further alleged.

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Source: HOMELAND SECURITY Rohit Rohit shot Shalini Thakur in broad daylight before committing suicide.

Per authorities, Rohit had been stalking and harassing Thakur for months before the tragic incident occurred. She had also filed a restraining order against him a few months ago, but he did not relent. The DHS statement said, “After she had fallen to the ground, he shot her again in the head at close range before fleeing in his vehicle.”

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California Woman Killed by DoorDash Stalker in a Panera Bread Parking Lot

Source: GOFUNDME Rohit Rohit reportedly stalked and harassed Shalini Thakur for months despite a restraining order before the fatal shooting.

The authorities noted that they found Rohit in his car shortly after he murdered Thakur, but he had already committed suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Per the victim’s family and friends, Rohit used to sit outside her house for hours in the months leading up to the murder and even put tracking devices on her car. “Authorities said that he had stalked her since January 2026, when the victim found an Apple AirTag under the hood of her car,” DHS noted.

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Source: UNSPLASH Rohit Rohit had been stalking Shalini Thakur for months before murdering her in broad daylight.

“Later, he deflated the woman's vehicle tires and followed her to work so he could pretend to offer her help. At one point, he allegedly obtained a copy of her apartment key so he could enter her home while she slept. Even after she got a restraining order against Rohit in May, he continued to stalk her as recently as July,” the statement continued. Per KCRA, officials revealed that Rohit arrived at the Panera Bread parking lot a little before 3 p.m. on the day of the murder. The victim was reportedly dropped off near her vehicle, which was already parked in the lot, when Rohit attacked her.

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DoorDash Killer Fixated on Victim After Delivering Food to Her

Source: SACRAMENTO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Rohit Rohit first met Shalini Thakur while delivering food to her office and developed an obsession with her.

According to the police, Rohit first met Thakur while delivering food at her place of work. She reported him to the authorities in March after enduring the harassment for months. However, she declined to file a criminal case or seek a restraining order against him at the time. She sought a civil harassment restraining order a couple of months later against the DoorDash driver. Per Law & Crime, Thakur claimed in court that Rohit threatened to shoot himself or anyone she met after he admitted to stalking her since September 2025.

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Source: GOFUNDME Shalini Thakur previously reported that Rohit Rohit had violated the restraining order in July.