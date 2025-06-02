'Twilight' Actor Cam Gigandet Battles $60,000 Lawsuit From Former Landlord

Cam Gigandet, known for his role as James in Twilight, is facing a lawsuit against his former landlord, Ronald Goldhammer, who is demanding $60,000 in alleged unpaid rent and damages, according to a report.

On May 15, the 42-year-old actor filed a response to the lawsuit, asserting his innocence. Gigandet’s legal team argued that his conduct was "reasonable, lawful and in good faith."

In his defense, Gigandet’s attorney stated, “[Ronald’s] claims are barred, in whole or in part, because the conduct of [Cam] was not a substantial factor in bringing about [Ronald’s] alleged injuries and/or damages, if any, and therefore was not a contributing or proximate cause thereof.”