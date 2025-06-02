or
'Twilight' Actor Cam Gigandet Battles $60,000 Lawsuit From Former Landlord

Photo of Cam Gigandet
Source: Mega

'Twilight' star Cam Gigandet faced a lawsuit by his former landlord for $60,000 in alleged unpaid rent and damages.

By:

June 2 2025, Published 6:57 p.m. ET

Cam Gigandet, known for his role as James in Twilight, is facing a lawsuit against his former landlord, Ronald Goldhammer, who is demanding $60,000 in alleged unpaid rent and damages, according to a report.

On May 15, the 42-year-old actor filed a response to the lawsuit, asserting his innocence. Gigandet’s legal team argued that his conduct was "reasonable, lawful and in good faith."

In his defense, Gigandet’s attorney stated, “[Ronald’s] claims are barred, in whole or in part, because the conduct of [Cam] was not a substantial factor in bringing about [Ronald’s] alleged injuries and/or damages, if any, and therefore was not a contributing or proximate cause thereof.”

Photo of Cam Gigandet
Source: Mega

Cam Gigandet and his ex-wife Dominique Geisendorff vacated the property in April 2024.

Furthermore, the lawyer added, “[Cam] is informed and believes and thereon alleges, he is excused from performance under the agreement alleged in the First Amended Complaint due to the acts, omissions, and/or material breaches of [Ronald] with respect to the matters and things alleged in the First Amended Complaint.”

The lawsuit originated when Goldhammer sued Gigandet and his ex-wife, Dominique Geisendorff, over a rental property in Los Angeles. He claimed they leased the home in 2022 for $6,650 a month. Goldhammer accused the pair of breaching the lease by failing to pay rent from November 2023 through February 2024.

Photo of Cam Gigandet
Source: Mega

Cam Gigandet's legal team claimed the actor's conduct was reasonable.

In an amended lawsuit filed in June 2024, Goldhammer indicated that Gigandet and Geisendorff vacated the property in April 2024. His updated complaint dropped the request for possession of the home, instead seeking $60,000 in unpaid rent and damages.

The amended suit alleged, “Defendants, thereafter, breached the lease by failing to pay the entire rent from November 2023 through February 2024. Plaintiff then served the notice on Defendants demanding payment or forfeiture of the lease. Defendants failed to pay the rent owed, but nevertheless, continued to occupy the [home].”

MORE ON:
Cam Gigandet

Photo of Cam Gigandet
Source: Mega

Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff divorced in 2024.

Gigandet and Geisendorff finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage, with their separation date listed as May 1, 2022, due to "irreconcilable differences," according to a report.

Photo of Cam Gigandet
Source: Mega

Cam Gigandet retained business assets and agreed to share custody of the couple’s three children.

In the divorce settlement, Gigandet retained 100 percent interest in his business, a portion of his pension plan, and multiple checking accounts totaling $6,660. Geisendorff received her 2016 Range Rover, a checking account with $34, and her clothing collection.

The couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three children. Gigandet committed to providing Geisendorff with monthly income statements and updates on his upcoming work.

