Cam Moar On Why Coaching Became His #1 Mission

However, failure is much more scarce when people starting an industry have someone to rely on. This is where mentoring is most valuable. In every aspect of business, it plays a crucial role.

With the era of large-scale workforce turnovers upon us, even the biggest companies pay great attention to mentorship programs. According to a CNBC survey, workers at practically every level are less likely to consider quitting if they have an active mentorship program. Additionally, the same survey showed that 90% of people with a mentor report being happy in their job.

In SMEs (small and medium enterprises), having the support and validation necessary to build confidence is essential, per Moar. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that only 1 in 4 new businesses stays open for 15 years or longer, and only 22% of new business owners say they have this type of support – the numbers say it all.

The know-how to overcome challenges comes at a greater price if a person should learn everything alone. According to a Kabbage Inc. report, 92% of small business owners agree that having access to mentorship from an expert in their field has directly impacted the growth and survival of their business.

When Moar's business started going big, even he was skeptical about starting a mentorship program. However, the possibility of changing someone's life for the better prevailed. For Moar, success is made out of trial and error. His first venture wasn't a big success when he started. However, the experience Moar gained through the learning process made it a hit.

That is the kind of experience Cam focuses on through his program. The advice and the skillset are everything in the e-commerce business. Cam admits he didn't have all the know-how initially, but his friend and business partner Reza mentored and helped him grow. That is also one of the more fulfilling feelings for Cam – "the feeling of knowing you helped someone turn their lives around."