Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden Gets Behind the Wheel of His 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in Rare Public Outing Amid Health Battle: Watch
Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance at the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, R.I. on Sunday, October 4.
He brought along his prized Goodwood Green 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray convertible to display on the final day of Audrain Motor Week.
The former POTUS, who has been battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, was praised for “looking young again” during the outing, which he attended with his grandson.
Biden's father, who managed a Chevrolet dealership at the time, gave him the car as a wedding present in August 1967.
The car features a 327-cubic-inch V8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission. His sons, Beau and Hunter, later had the engine rebuilt as a Christmas present.
Because the Secret Service generally restricts presidents from driving on public roads, Biden rarely gets to stretch the car's legs.
Former Tonight Show host and car enthusiast Jay Leno, who is heavily involved with the Audrain Auto Museum, personally invited Biden to bring the car out and show it off.
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The event featured more than 180 rare and historic vehicles from around the world, but Biden’s single-owner Corvette stole much of the spotlight.
Accompanied by his grandson, Robert "Hunter" Biden, and the museum's founder, Nicholas Schorsch, Biden drove around Fort Adams State Park to inspect the cars.
Although his vehicle wasn't officially entered into the main judged competition, Biden accepted the museum's inaugural "Spirit of Audrain" award, along with a custom embroidered car jacket and a lifetime museum membership.
Joe Biden's Corvette Draws Crowds
Witnesses and attendees at the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance reported energy and large crowds gathering as his motorcade arrived, with visitors briefly waiting about 45 minutes on site before being let fully into the car field to see him and his classic Corvette.
Later in the day, Biden also posted on social media to thank Leno, noting that "The green 1967 Corvette from Wilmington was looking especially nice.”
Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Battle
Biden, 83, gave a personal health update in September, saying his radiation therapy for advanced prostate cancer “worked as intended,” allowing him to continue his daily activities and work on his memoir.
Marking Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Biden posted on X expressing his gratitude to his medical team and saying the radiation treatment he underwent last fall had successfully managed the disease. He also said he is now focused on completing his upcoming book, Promise Me, America.