HEALTH Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden Gets Behind the Wheel of His 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in Rare Public Outing Amid Health Battle: Watch Source: MEGA; @joebiden/Instagram Joe Biden made a surprise appearance at the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance alongside his grandson and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance at the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, R.I. on Sunday, October 4. He brought along his prized Goodwood Green 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray convertible to display on the final day of Audrain Motor Week. The former POTUS, who has been battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, was praised for “looking young again” during the outing, which he attended with his grandson.

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🔥🚨LATEST: Former President Joe Biden was spotted looking ‘young again’ as showed up in his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray with a surprise appearance in Newport, Rhode Island at the Audrain Concours d'Elegance at Fort Adams. pic.twitter.com/DWNzKKWVgT — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 4, 2026 Source: @dom_lucre

Biden's father, who managed a Chevrolet dealership at the time, gave him the car as a wedding present in August 1967. The car features a 327-cubic-inch V8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission. His sons, Beau and Hunter, later had the engine rebuilt as a Christmas present.

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Source: @dom_lucre/X Jay Leno invited Joe Biden to bring his 1967 Corvette to the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance.

Because the Secret Service generally restricts presidents from driving on public roads, Biden rarely gets to stretch the car's legs. Former Tonight Show host and car enthusiast Jay Leno, who is heavily involved with the Audrain Auto Museum, personally invited Biden to bring the car out and show it off.

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Joe Biden Receives Special Honor

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Source: @joebiden/Instagram Joe Biden received the inaugural 'Spirit of Audrain' award after showcasing his 1967 Corvette at the automotive event.

The event featured more than 180 rare and historic vehicles from around the world, but Biden’s single-owner Corvette stole much of the spotlight. Accompanied by his grandson, Robert "Hunter" Biden, and the museum's founder, Nicholas Schorsch, Biden drove around Fort Adams State Park to inspect the cars. Although his vehicle wasn't officially entered into the main judged competition, Biden accepted the museum's inaugural "Spirit of Audrain" award, along with a custom embroidered car jacket and a lifetime museum membership.

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Joe Biden's Corvette Draws Crowds

Source: MEGA Joe Biden thanked Jay Leno after his 1967 Corvette drew attention from crowds at the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance.

Witnesses and attendees at the Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance reported energy and large crowds gathering as his motorcade arrived, with visitors briefly waiting about 45 minutes on site before being let fully into the car field to see him and his classic Corvette. Later in the day, Biden also posted on social media to thank Leno, noting that "The green 1967 Corvette from Wilmington was looking especially nice.”

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Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Joe Biden said radiation therapy for his advanced prostate cancer 'worked as intended.'