Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Secretly Marries Disney Channel Alum Bradley Steven Perry in Small Malibu Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure, is off the market! The Full House actress revealed the exciting news on Tuesday, September 16, via Instagram. Natasha married Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry in Malibu, Calif., alongside her family and friends. "It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend," the couple said in an interview. "This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."

Article continues below advertisement

"Mr. & Mrs. Perry," Natasha, 27, captioned a photo of the two of them together at the altar. Of course, people couldn't help but gush over the moment. One person wrote, "Congratulations you two," while another said, "SO beautiful!!! Congrats guys! 🤍💒." A third person added, "Surprise of the century congrats to the happy couple 🔥."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @natashaperry/Instagram Candace Cameron Bure raved about the wedding on social media.

The actress, 49, who is married to Valeri Bure, also raved about the milestone. "We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry 🥂!! A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage 💍! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl 🥹. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the caption alongside some family photos from the big day. “Love you thank you for everything 😭 the most perfect weekend!!!!” Natasha's new hubby wrote in the comments section, while Natasha added, “I love you!!! ❤️.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @natashaperry/Instagram The wedding was attended by 150 guests.

According to People, The Calamigos Ranch nuptials were attended by 150 guests. The pair went public with their romance in July 2024, and he later proposed to her after nine months of dating. “Bradley was absolutely determined to make it a surprise even though I had a feeling it might be coming,” Natasha told People at the time. “He planned a completely fake work event through both of our management teams, so I truly had no idea what I was walking into. I was fully convinced I was heading up for business, when in reality he had arranged a beautiful brunch with just our families," she added.

Source: @natashaperry/Instagram The actress is close with her daughter.