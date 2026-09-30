Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Grandson Born 10 Weeks Early Is Now Home and Thriving

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Candace Cameron Bure's premature-born grandson is now safe and sound at home. As the actress recently confirmed, Bure's first grandson, Bond Leo Bure, born to her son Lev and his wife Elliott, is out of harm's way now after being born 10 weeks early on August 4.

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Source: @CANDACECBURE/INSTAGRAM Candace Cameron shared pictures of her newborn grandson.

She announced, “Baby Bond was born 10 weeks early, weighing 3 lbs. For the next 6 weeks, NICU doctors, nurses and mom and dad were amazing in their care and love for him. He’s thriving and is finally home.” Candace shared pictures of the baby in the NICU on her Instagram to share the news. The carousel also featured snaps of Lev standing over Bond's incubator and Elliot holding her newborn, with both of them wrapped in blankets.

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Candace Cameron Bure Gushed About Her Grandchild

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that her grandson is now safe and sound at home.

Besides sharing the news that her grandson is safe and sound, Candace also gushed about the baby and the love she appears to have developed for him. In the caption of the post, she continued writing, “I had no idea the love I would have for my grandchild. It’s a love like no other, beyond anything I imagined. My heart is so full 💗. Bond is surrounded with so much love, by his devoted and incredible parents, aunt and uncles and his 2 sets of grandparents.” “Not to mention allllll of his extended family and friends. To those who knew, thank you for all your prayers 🙏🏻 and love. 💝 What a blessing we’ve been given,” she added.

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Source: MEGA Candace Cameron's first grandson, Bond Leo Bure, born to her son Lev and his wife Elliott.

The comments section of Candace's post was soon filled with notes of congratulations from friends and fans. This included former The Wonder Years star Jason Hervey, who wrote, “You know my grandson Shia is now two and it’s the greatest joy in my life being “Papa J”!!! Welcome to the club my friend!!!!! ❤️” Danielle Fishel also wrote, "Congratulations!! The NICU is a miraculous place."

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Elliot Bure Also Shared Her Son's Birth Story

Source: MEGA Candace Cameron also gushed about the baby and the love she appears to have developed for him.

Elliott also got candid about the survival story of her newborn. Through her Instagram handle, she confirmed Bond's birthdate as August 4, 2026, adding, "Through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later we finally brought our miracle boy home!!" She then thanked everyone who helped them and their baby in this tough journey, writing, "thank you to the entire staff of nurses and doctors who took the most incredible care of our baby, and to our community who we couldn’t have done any of it without!" Elliott also added, "thank you Jesus for every answered prayer!!!!! we are blessed beyond measure!!!!"

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Source: MEGA Candace Cameron's daughter-in-law Elliott Bure also got candid about the survival story of her newborn.