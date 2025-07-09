Candace Cameron Bure Didn't 'Think' She and Husband Valeri Would 'Make It Through' a 'Rough Season of Marriage'

Candace Cameron Bure is giving thanks for her firstborn.

The Full House alum, 49, opened up about a “really, really rough season” of marriage to her husband, Valeri Bure, in 2020 during an appearance on her eponymous podcast on Tuesday, July 8.

Cameron, who has been married to Valeri, 51, since June 1996, didn’t “think … [they] were gonna make it through” as things “went south.”