Candace Cameron Bure Didn't 'Think' She and Husband Valeri Would 'Make It Through' a 'Rough Season of Marriage'
Candace Cameron Bure is giving thanks for her firstborn.
The Full House alum, 49, opened up about a “really, really rough season” of marriage to her husband, Valeri Bure, in 2020 during an appearance on her eponymous podcast on Tuesday, July 8.
Cameron, who has been married to Valeri, 51, since June 1996, didn’t “think … [they] were gonna make it through” as things “went south.”
Levi Bure Helped His Parent's Through a 'Tough Season'
It wasn’t until their eldest son, Lev Bure, had his Bible open and “preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to” his parents in a “calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it.”
“He said, ‘You know, I know I haven’t been married. I’m just a young kid,'" she recounted. “And so it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says.’”
Candace Cameron Bure Didn't Elaborate on Martial Troubles
The couple, who also share daughter Natasha and son Maksim, walked away from the “pivotal” conversation thinking they “raised some pretty good kids.” Candace, however, chose not to go into detail about what caused the strain in her marriage.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Candace Cameron Bure Celebrated 29 Years of Marriage With Valeri Bure
Candace recently celebrated 29 years of marriage with Valeri last month. She was famously set up with the former hockey player by Full House costar Dave Coulier.
“31 years ago we went on our first official date at his practice rink in Fredericton, New Brunswick. @dcoulier introduced us at a charity hockey game in Los Angeles 4 months earlier,” she wrote in a lengthy tribute post. “30 years ago on June 20th, we got engaged in Paris. 29 years ago today, June 22nd, we got married. We grew a beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️. Happy anniversary to my love and best friend forever ♥️ 🥂. And this was the song for our first dance.”
Candace Cameron Bure Keeps Her Marriage Private
Although Candace keeps the details of her marriage private, she has alluded to marital challenges over the years. “Marriage is a wonderful, beautiful thing but there’s always going to be tough times,” she told a news outlet in 2018. “There’s no one that has this amazingly perfect marriage. … You just hang in there and stick with it.”