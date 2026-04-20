'How Creepy': Candace Owens Accuses 'Absolute Moron' Laura Loomer of Using Burner Account to 'Support' Her Views as Feud Rages On

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Candace Owens believes Laura Loomer uses a burner account to help support her views on political matters. On the night of Sunday, April 19, Loomer shared a screenshot to show that Owens had blocked her on X — but the latter claimed that wasn't the case.

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Candace Owens Believes She Found Laura Loomer's Burner Account

Source: mega Candace Owens believes Laura Loomer is using a burner account on X to support her views.

"B---- can dish it out but she sure as h--- can’t take it," Loomer, 32, wrote on social media alongside the screenshot. "Come on CandyO? I thought you wanted to play a game?" The "Candace" host, 36, responded by explaining, "OMG. I blocked a different account and Laura thought it was her real account. I just figured out that Laura is running two accounts."

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OMG. I blocked a different account and Laura thought it was her real account. I just figured out that Laura is running two accounts. https://t.co/j8xrOULEHe — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 20, 2026 Source: @RealCandaceO/x Cadance Owens called Laura Loomer an 'absolute moron.'

"Laura Loomer is running a fake account where she posts really graphic AI photos and pretends to support herself," Owens said in another post, referring to the username @titoamboy. "This absolute moron didn’t realize she was logged into her fake account, which I immediately blocked."

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'This Is Absolutely Wild'

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Source: @reallauraloomer/instagram Candace Owens' claims came after Laura Loomer accused the podcast host of blocking her on X.

Owens wouldn't let up on the situation, making yet another post calling out Loomer. "The fact she just accidentally 'loomered' herself. This is absolutely wild. 1000 percent is @LauraLoomer," she said. "It was the only account I blocked and she instantly replied. How creepy she literally just supports herself on the account!"

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Laura Loomer Claims Candace Owens Is Having a 'Meltdown'

Source: mega Laura Loomer called Candace Owens 'unwell.'

Loomer doubled down on her claims that Owens "blocked" her. "She’s very unwell. I haven’t blocked her, but now she’s playing this weird game where she blocked me and then she comes to my page to reply to my tweets and says 'I’m not blocked,'" Loomer penned. "Yes, because I didn’t block her which is why she’s able to comment on my posts. She blocked me so I can’t comment on hers." Loomer called her a liar and alleged her nemesis blocked her "because she can’t handle the truth." "Now she’s having a Schitzo meltdown," she declared. "I think she’s a danger to herself and possibly even her children. Someone should call CPS."

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Source: mega Candace Owens was close with Charlie Kirk before he was murdered in September 2025.