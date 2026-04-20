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'How Creepy': Candace Owens Accuses 'Absolute Moron' Laura Loomer of Using Burner Account to 'Support' Her Views as Feud Rages On

Split photo of Candace Owens and Laura Loomer
Source: @realcandaceo/youtube;@lauraloomer/X

Candace Owens and Laura Loomer are arguing on social media.

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April 20 2026, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

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Candace Owens believes Laura Loomer uses a burner account to help support her views on political matters.

On the night of Sunday, April 19, Loomer shared a screenshot to show that Owens had blocked her on X — but the latter claimed that wasn't the case.

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Candace Owens Believes She Found Laura Loomer's Burner Account

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Photo of Candace Owens believes Laura Loomer is using a burner account on X to support her views.
Source: mega

Candace Owens believes Laura Loomer is using a burner account on X to support her views.

"B---- can dish it out but she sure as h--- can’t take it," Loomer, 32, wrote on social media alongside the screenshot. "Come on CandyO? I thought you wanted to play a game?"

The "Candace" host, 36, responded by explaining, "OMG. I blocked a different account and Laura thought it was her real account. I just figured out that Laura is running two accounts."

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Source: @RealCandaceO/x

Cadance Owens called Laura Loomer an 'absolute moron.'

"Laura Loomer is running a fake account where she posts really graphic AI photos and pretends to support herself," Owens said in another post, referring to the username @titoamboy. "This absolute moron didn’t realize she was logged into her fake account, which I immediately blocked."

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'This Is Absolutely Wild'

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Photo of Candace Owens' claims came after Laura Loomer accused the podcast host of blocking her on X.
Source: @reallauraloomer/instagram

Candace Owens' claims came after Laura Loomer accused the podcast host of blocking her on X.

Owens wouldn't let up on the situation, making yet another post calling out Loomer.

"The fact she just accidentally 'loomered' herself. This is absolutely wild. 1000 percent is @LauraLoomer," she said. "It was the only account I blocked and she instantly replied. How creepy she literally just supports herself on the account!"

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Laura Loomer Claims Candace Owens Is Having a 'Meltdown'

Photo of Laura Loomer called Candace Owens 'unwell.'
Source: mega

Laura Loomer called Candace Owens 'unwell.'

Loomer doubled down on her claims that Owens "blocked" her. "She’s very unwell. I haven’t blocked her, but now she’s playing this weird game where she blocked me and then she comes to my page to reply to my tweets and says 'I’m not blocked,'" Loomer penned. "Yes, because I didn’t block her which is why she’s able to comment on my posts. She blocked me so I can’t comment on hers."

Loomer called her a liar and alleged her nemesis blocked her "because she can’t handle the truth."

"Now she’s having a Schitzo meltdown," she declared. "I think she’s a danger to herself and possibly even her children. Someone should call CPS."

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Photo of Candace Owens was close with Charlie Kirk before he was murdered in September 2025.
Source: mega

Candace Owens was close with Charlie Kirk before he was murdered in September 2025.

Owens then called out Loomer for her words about the late Charlie Kirk, who was close with the former.

"The audacity of you to have called for Charlie’s cancellation and referred to him as an antisemite WEEKS before his death, only to pull a 180 and show up wearing a 'Charlie Kirk' lanyard with your fake fiancé two weeks later," she stated alongside a photo of Loomer. "Shameless dude Larry aka TITO on his burner account."

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