Candace Owens Demands 'Excruciatingly Embarrassing' FBI Director Kash Patel 'Step Down' as He Helps Girlfriend Sue Podcasters

Kash Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, filed at least three lawsuits this year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Candace Owens believes Kash Patel has sparked one too many frivolous headlines during his tenure as the Director of the FBI.

The podcast host lashed out at Patel via X on the night of Monday, November 10, after it was revealed he's using his legal team to take action against podcasters who "offended" his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

Candace Owens Wants Kash Patel Out

Candace Owens slammed Kash Patel and said he needs to give up his role as FBI director.

"Kash Patel has to step down," Owens, 36, wrote. "This is excruciatingly embarrassing. He’s a teenager in love representing the Federal government."

Her post was in response to someone else writing, "As Kash's credibility goes down in flames over [Jeffrey] Epstein and Charlie Kirk, he's activating his legal network to punish American First podcasters who offended his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins."

The drama over Wilkins, 27, began after people began randomly alleging she was an Israeli spy and was faking a romance with Patel, 45 — whom she began dating in 2023 — to get access to intel.

Wilkins, a country singer, shot down the allegations via social media over the summer.

"I’ve spent my career saying no to anything that would compromise my character and working to restore America. It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air," she penned.

Alexis Wilkins Denies Spy Allegations

Candace Owens

Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, shot down allegations that she's a spy working for Israel.

"These accusations are obviously insanely ridiculous and coming from accounts that are farming because their engagement dried up after [Donald] Trump’s win," she continued. "I would encourage anyone interested, actually, to research the facts of my life — they’re readily available. My happy relationship, my work, my Christian Faith, and my integrity speak for themselves."

Alexis Wilkins' Lawsuits

Patel and Wilkins have been dating since 2023.

Wilkins has filed at least three lawsuits this year, including one at Kyle Seraphin, an ex-FBI agent who's now a podcast host.

"Seraphin has maliciously lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting that she — an American-born country singer — is an agent of foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI," the filing reads, per a publication.

The musician feels Seraphin is "using this fabricated story as self-enriching clickbait."

The singer has sued three different people over the spy rumors.

Wilkins has also taken legal action against Sam Parker and conservative Elijah Schaffer, with the latter responding by calling her actions "totally delusional and paranoid legal behavior."

