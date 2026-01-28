or
Candace Owens Slammed After Not Knowing the Freezing Point of Water: 'Greatest Post in the History of X'

Image of Candace Owens
Source: mega

Candace Owens sparked online ridicule after posting about ice not melting at 30 degrees.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

Candace Owens faced a wave of mockery online after sharing a baffling post about ice in Connecticut.

The conservative commentator took to X to complain about ice not melting on trees in 30-degree weather, leaving followers scratching their heads.

'Phenomenon'

image of Candace Owens shared posts about unusual ice in Connecticut as temperatures hovered around 30°F.
Source: mega

Candace Owens shared posts about unusual ice in Connecticut as temperatures hovered around 30°F.

“Back online after internet blackout. I grew up in Connecticut and have truly never seen an ice like this ever. The temperature is 30 degrees but the ice on our tree tops is not melting at all. Never seen anything like this. Anybody else?” Owens wrote.

She followed up with another post, trying to explain the phenomenon. “I will take a video to show you guys what I mean but it’s almost like dry ice. And it’s taking out an absurd amount of trees. Again — 30 degrees and none of the ice is dripping from the trees."

Readers added context alerts to both posts, noting that the temperature she mentioned is below freezing.

Source: @realcandaceo/X

She posted about ice covered trees, but none of it appeared to be melting.

'Least Surprising Post of the Day'

image of Candace Owens described the scene as 'almost like dry ice.'
Source: mega

Candace Owens described the scene as 'almost like dry ice.'

Social media users were quick to point out that the freezing point of water is actually 32 degrees Fahrenheit, sparking a flood of memes and jokes aimed at Owens.

"Not to be that guy, but the melting point of ice is 32 degrees," someone wrote on X.

"In the least surprising post of the day, @RealCandaceO doesn’t know the freezing point is 32F," a person said.

Another wrote: "Could be because 30° is still below the 32° freezing point for water. Just a thought. But you’re probably right, it’s a conspiracy, and I blame Erika Kirk."

"30 degrees is still below freezing…" a user simply said.

"I can't believe this is a non-sarcastic tweet," a comment read.

Another joked: "This is the greatest post in the history of X/Twitter, and it's not particularly close. Just unbelievable work. Don't hang it in a museum, build a museum around it. Entire societies should structure their religions around it and worship it. Incredible stuff."

"I had to come to see if this was real. How do you not know that 30 degrees is below freezing?" a user tweeted.

"What’s the temperature where water freezes, Candace?" a person questioned.

Candace Owens

Source: @realcandaceo/X

Social media users mocked the star for misunderstanding the freezing point of water.

Responding to X Users

Image of One person said it was 'greatest post in the history of X.'
Source: mega

One person said it was 'greatest post in the history of X.'

Owens responded to a few people on X, one being a man who blamed the lack of melting ice on "chemically engineered weather."

"The snow feels nothing like the snow we grew up with— that’s for sure. I’ve always thought this is the true purpose of NASA. Spraying chemicals and weather modification," Owens responded. "The stuff the soldiers said we first did during the Korean War."

Another user wrote, "Ice won't drip till the sun is hitting it and it's like 32 or 33," to which Owens responded, "Yes, I should be clearer here — on my deck it’s always about 10 degrees warmer than the temperature because of the sun. Will drop a video because we have a temperature gauge on the deck. Standby."

However, the commentator never shared a video.

Answering Candace Owens' Question

image of Candace Owens even responded to some users, claiming she would post a video of the trees.
Source: mega

Candace Owens even responded to some users, claiming she would post a video of the trees.

Despite the backlash, one person took the time to try and answer Owens' question.

"30°F is still below freezing (32°F), so melting is expected to be very slow. Also, air temperature ≠ surface temperature — ice on treetops can stay colder because of wind and radiative cooling to the open sky," they said. "Add shade + thick 'glaze' from freezing rain (high reflectivity, poor heat transfer), and it can look frozen solid for a long time even when the day feels milder."

