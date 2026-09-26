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Cara Delevingne Purchases Jennifer Lawrence's Beverly Hills Mansion for $11 Million

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Source: MEGA

New digs for the model!

Sept. 26 2026, Published 5:09 a.m. ET

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Cara Delevingne made a huge purchase on Jennifer Lawrence’s former estate in Beverly Hills.

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A Fresh Start for Cara

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Photo of Cara Delevingne
Source: MEGA

The model will have a slew of celeb neighbors.

The actress and model purchased Lawrence’s old estate for $11 million, one year after losing her own home in a tragic fire. The new property came with five bedrooms, a pool, a private balcony and a lot of greenery.

The star's neighbors include Nicole Kidman, Adele and Cameron Diaz. Before Lawrence purchased the home in 2014, it was previously owned by singer Jessica Simpson.

The master bedroom reportedly has a private balcony and a spacious walk-in closet.

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The Fire That Destoryed Delevingne’s Home

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Source: MEGA

Delevingne’s $7 million Los Angeles home was tragically destroyed by a fire.

In March 2024, Delevingne’s $7 million Los Angeles home was tragically destroyed by a fire. The house was left without a roof while the first and second floors were filled with debris. She later sold the destroyed property for a $2.4 million loss.

During the time of the fire, the actress was in London performing in Cabaret in the West End. No one was harmed at the time, and her pets were confirmed safe.

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Life After the Fire

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Source: MEGA

The model learned how to cope post-fire.

After the traumatic event, Delevingne revealed that she learned how she coped through the tragedy. “It sucks, but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober I would still be reeling over that,” she said in an interview with The Times. “It would still affect me really deeply.”

Although the loss was painful for her, she refuses to dwell on the incident; instead, she’s moving forward. “Of course it affected me, it’s super sad… it never won’t be. But I don’t use it as a tool to keep myself sad,” she said.

The House Fire Is Ruled as Undetermined

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Source: MEGA

Authorities also confirmed that no foul play was suspected.

While investigating the fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the cause of the fire was “undetermined.” Authorities also confirmed that no foul play was suspected and that there is no forensic evidence to give them clear direction on where to turn next.

The actress’ parents, Pandora and Charles Delevingne, also addressed the fire. Charles said he believed it may have been caused by an electrical issue after something fell on a power line, while Pandora expressed concern for her daughter, saying she was likely devastated given how much she had invested in the home.

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