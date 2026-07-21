Cardi B Shares Cryptic Message as She Compares Herself to Britney Spears: 'I Understand' Her
July 21 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
Cardi B has fans scratching their heads after revealing she feels a surprising connection to Britney Spears.
The rapper sparked a wave of reactions on X on Sunday, July 20, after posting a cryptic message that quickly went viral.
“Just know …I understand Britney Spears,” Cardi wrote.
She later expanded on the statement, saying she believes she faces a similar level of public scrutiny.
“I’m really hip-hop’s Britney Spears. I am out here, feeling like m--------- Britney, because let me tell you something right. I got all the tea on these celebrities, like I know who f----- who and what they’re doing, all that s----. But guess what? Nobody reports about it. You want to know why? Because no body gives a f---,” she vented in a clip.
“But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even p--- in a m--------- cup, b----. You gotta take the good with the bad — it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the m------ drama," she added.
Fans Question the Comparison
Her comments quickly lit up social media, with the original post racking up more than 2.6 million views.
Many users admitted they were confused by the comparison and questioned why Cardi referenced Spears.
“Can someone explain to me why she said that about Britney Spears please? 🙏🏻,” one asked.
Another added, “What happened between Cardi B and Britney Spears ??”
A third penned, “How at all do you relate?”
“You haven’t even experienced HALF the hate and other s--- Britney went through. Be f----- fr,” a fourth ranted.
A fifth vented, “You ain’t close to Britney. You couldn’t flush her toilet, you w----!”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dating Rumors Continue to Swirl
Cardi's social media remarks come shortly after she was reportedly seen having dinner with 26-year-old goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during a trip to Italy.
According to The Mirror, the couple was photographed dining at Gio's restaurant inside the luxurious St. Regis Hotel in Venice, overlooking the city's famous canals. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and the soccer star had also been spotted together earlier this summer at an event during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where the brunette babe drew attention with her standout fashion.
Maduka Okoye's Ex Speaks Out
Following reports about the dinner, Okoye's former partner, model Jelicia Westhoff, shared a now-deleted Instagram Story directed at the athlete, with whom she has a son.
“Imagine I shut my f------ mouth, lied about what YOU did to me, so you could continue YOUR career and all you do is embarrassing US,” Westhoff wrote.
She also alleged, “YOU DON'T TAKE CARE OF YOUR 1 and only SON! BECAUSE I DON'T WANT TO BE WITH YOU, I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU.”
Westhoff further claimed that Okoye rarely calls or visits their 3-year-old son, Isaiah Emil Jr. Okoye, and alleged he did not see the child while he was hospitalized in December 2025.
She wrote, “MY son got hospitalized 4 times, ON the intensive care, with an ambulance!!!” and added, “Which father doesn’t go to his child when your child is fighting for his life?”
Jelicia also accused the athlete of being unfaithful during their relationship and alleged he was physically abusive.
In a statement to Page Six, however, Westhoff clarified that her frustration was not directed at Cardi.
She said she has “nothing against” the Grammy winner and explained that her anger was rooted in "going out with any woman in public knowing that you don’t take care of your child.”