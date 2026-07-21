Cardi B Shares Cryptic Message as She Compares Herself to Britney Spears: 'I Understand' Her

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Cardi B has fans scratching their heads after revealing she feels a surprising connection to Britney Spears. The rapper sparked a wave of reactions on X on Sunday, July 20, after posting a cryptic message that quickly went viral. “Just know …I understand Britney Spears,” Cardi wrote.

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Source: @iamcardib/X Cardi B's post comparing herself to Britney Spears quickly went viral and received more than 2.6 million views on X.

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She later expanded on the statement, saying she believes she faces a similar level of public scrutiny. “I’m really hip-hop’s Britney Spears. I am out here, feeling like m--------- Britney, because let me tell you something right. I got all the tea on these celebrities, like I know who f----- who and what they’re doing, all that s----. But guess what? Nobody reports about it. You want to know why? Because no body gives a f---,” she vented in a clip. “But when it comes to me, the Brim, I can’t even p--- in a m--------- cup, b----. You gotta take the good with the bad — it is what it is. People pay for this type of talk. Bringing the m------ drama," she added.

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Just know …I understand Britney Spears — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 20, 2026 Source: @iamcardib/X

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Fans Question the Comparison

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram The rapper said she believes she faces intense public scrutiny while other celebrities avoid similar levels of attention.

Her comments quickly lit up social media, with the original post racking up more than 2.6 million views. Many users admitted they were confused by the comparison and questioned why Cardi referenced Spears. “Can someone explain to me why she said that about Britney Spears please? 🙏🏻,” one asked. Another added, “What happened between Cardi B and Britney Spears ??” A third penned, “How at all do you relate?” “You haven’t even experienced HALF the hate and other s--- Britney went through. Be f----- fr,” a fourth ranted. A fifth vented, “You ain’t close to Britney. You couldn’t flush her toilet, you w----!”

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Cardi B says she is Hip-Hop’s Britney Spears and to bring on the drama. 😭 pic.twitter.com/LrxnOrOtCP — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) July 20, 2026 Source: @BardiUpdatess/X

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Dating Rumors Continue to Swirl

Source: MEGA Cardi B was recently photographed having dinner with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during a trip to Venice, Italy.

Cardi's social media remarks come shortly after she was reportedly seen having dinner with 26-year-old goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during a trip to Italy. According to The Mirror, the couple was photographed dining at Gio's restaurant inside the luxurious St. Regis Hotel in Venice, overlooking the city's famous canals. Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and the soccer star had also been spotted together earlier this summer at an event during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where the brunette babe drew attention with her standout fashion.

Maduka Okoye's Ex Speaks Out

Source: @jelicia.westhoff/Instagram Jelicia Westhoff accused Maduka Okoye of neglecting their young son and made several allegations about his behavior during their past relationship.