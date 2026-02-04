Cardmates – A Gambling Review Website Serving the UK Market

Article continues below advertisement

How Cardmates Helps Make Online Gambling More Fun and Social Most gambling-specific resources mirror each other. Yes, they publish comprehensive reviews and offer beginner guides, but they might lack a social aspect. Cardmates offers a few exclusive features. Its role in the iGaming sector goes beyond providing informational content; it also fosters a community where anyone can share experiences, impressions, and knowledge.

Article continues below advertisement

Community Spirit at Cardmates The portal aimed to unite poker players, casino goers, and sports betting fans. The integration of blogs was a step to initiate communication among like-minded individuals. Social interaction is presented in a modern interface. It features a system of ratings, evaluations, and top lists of the most popular bloggers and commentators. At the time of this writing, there’s a dedicated Bloggers Challenge where publishing posts may earn cash prizes and freeroll tickets. Who Can Start Running a Blog? As a UK gambling portal, Cardmates tailors content to the British market. So, rewards available in the provided contests will only be available to UK-based members. This applies to prizes for levelling up in the internal user leaderboard as a new status is reached. But if you want to share your experience, successes, or failures with someone, the site welcomes everyone. What Makes Cardmates Blogs Useful Users on the site create posts about all sorts of different things and actively chat with each other. Newbies ask for advice, skilled players share their experience. Everyone discusses the latest industry events and news. Here’s what a visitor can find in the blogs: first steps in poker and challenges in learning;

enthusiastic stories about successful slot sessions;

grips about a long downstreak and how one copes;

poker hand analysis, practical case studies on specific strategies;

tips and recommendations from seasoned grinders;

user’s personal opinion on a gambling site;

lounge zone – lifestyle, hobbies, unexpected & comic events, etc.

discussion of the latest iGaming trends and their impact on the industry. Those who are in sports betting share their predictions on upcoming events. Besides finding a response from others, blogging activity boosts one’s rank on the website. And there are a few perks behind it.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Bloggers Level Up? Regular activity in blogs earns one the so-called Aura points. These are similar to the traditional loyalty points users of iGaming platforms often collect. Aura value reflects one’s reputation and status. A few ways to boost it and progress through the ranks ladder: regular blog posting;

leaving comments;

getting upvotes. There are 6 Aura ranks, and rewards start with the 2nd level. Such a gamified approach helps make blogging more fun and resonates with users on a deeper level. Gambling Portal Rewards & Privileges Besides building trust and reputation, those who post blogs regularly get special rewards. These are tickets to a special private freeroll where the prize pool varies based on the user’s current Aura level. Weekly giveaways spice up the blogger’s steps even more. Combined with transparent rules, the system creates a healthy competitive spirit. What Else This Gambling Review Site Offers The initial focus of the portal is on reviewing poker and casino platforms. An expert team carefully inspects brands to help define a trusted gambling site that UK players can join and recreate safely.