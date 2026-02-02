Carmen Electra Debuts Permanent Ink Dedicated to Backstabbers From Over the Years: 'Karma'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Carmen Electra's latest tattoo is dedicated to those who have wronged her in the past.
The Baywatch bombshell, 53, debuted the new permanent ink on her back while attending Steven Tyler’s 7th Annual Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, February 1.
Carmen Electra Debuted Back Tattoo
The tattoo, which features a pair of praying hands holding a rosary, holds a significant message for the model.
“I got the back. You know, I've been stabbed in the back so many times,” she told a news outlet. “I figured if I have God's hands on my back, go ahead and try to stab me and see what kind of karma you get.”
Electra explained she's "really into tattoos lately," noting her latest one was mostly done with a "single needle."
Carmen Electra Dedicated Tattoo to 'Swords' She's 'Pulled Out' of Her Back
“Oh, yes, I've had so many swords I pulled out of my back," she recalled. "I've turned them into paddles, and I've used them as paddles to get to shore. Now I'm on the other side, and now I see and now I know what I don't want.”
When asked if the instances were in her personal or professional life, she replied, "Everything, dating."
Carmen Electra Talked Dating Dealbreakers
The actress opened up about her current dating deal breakers, admitting she has zero tolerance for liars.
"It’s just really nice when you're with someone who's just really into you. I have had that before. It obviously didn't last," she said before referencing her ex-husband Dave Navarro, whom she was married to from 2003 to 2007.
“But once you know what it feels like to really be with someone who is so there for you, you can't undo that feeling,” she continued. “You know it's just beautiful. Somebody who's very romantic. I remember when I was dating Dave, I was so not romantic, and he was teaching me how to be romantic, but now I am.”
Electra explained it was his idea to celebrate the "10th of every month" together because that was the day they met.
“Like, we're gonna have a special dinner for the 10th of every month, because we met on this date, cute things like that were really thoughtful,” she gushed, admitting her ex "ruined it" for her future partners.
Carmen Electra's Tattoo Took 7 Hours
Electra first showed off her new permanent ink last month, which she said required hours sitting in the chair.
"So grateful for the experience, the energy, and the incredible work 🙏🏼 A 7hr tattoo session... i'm feelin' so bada-- 🔥🖤," she captioned a video posted on January 10.