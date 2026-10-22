Carnival Cruise Passenger Placed Under 24/7 Surveillance With No Food, Only to Receive a $600 Therapy Offer: 'Injected Me With Drugs'

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A trip on a Carnival cruise ended up becoming a nightmare for a passenger who was put on a 24/7 security watch. The story was shared by @beauxcarlos on TikTok, who claimed that her Carnival cruise stay ended with a constant security watch when a person claiming to be a "family member" called Carnival and told them that she had "suicidal tendencies." However, per the TikToker, she didn't suffer from any such thing.

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A Carnival Cruise Passenger Was Put Under 24/7 Watch

Source: @BEAUXCARLOS/TIKTOK A TikToker's Carnival cruise stay ended with a constant security watch when a person claiming to be a 'family member' called Carnival and told them that she had 'suicidal tendencies.'

As she continued to share, she was put under 24/7 security surveillance, and the cabin door had to be open the entire time. She wasn't offered any real silverware or plates, nor could she see or talk to anyone for days. The TikToker also claims not receiving any food on her first day there except for a small paper cup of water in medical. Making things even worse, she accuses the Carnival of wanting her to pay for room service, giving her personal information, and showing her security footage to other passengers. In fact, things went so awry that she "had to hide food in a towel that my bf brought me because the security guard kept trying to take it away."

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The Passenger Suffered From Panic Attack

Source: @BEAUXCARLOS/TIKTOK The TikToker wasn't offered any real silverware or plates, nor could she see or talk to anyone for days.

The TikToker continued, "This is where the story gets good... I had a panic attack from everything they did to me. I passed out and suffered from a busted lip, rug burn on my nose, and a concussion. They injected me with drugs but refused to tell me what they were." Apparently, "I didn't find out until almost a week later. I told them for days, I had blurred vision and migraines but they denied me medical (Don't worry they charged me $600+ for medical treatment but put in my medical notes that I denied treatment)." Not only that, but she also had to see a doctor and a psychiatrist, and both of them reportedly released her, giving her clearance to continue her vacation from the first day itself. However, "Somehow, they still wrongfully imprisoned me for days. On the last day of the cruise, they went back and changed notes to cover it up."

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The Carnival Only Offered to Cover Her Therapy Costs

Source: @BEAUXCARLOS/TIKTOK The woman accused the Carnival of wanting her to pay for room service, giving her personal information, and showing her security footage to other passengers.

To compensate her for what she had to go through, the TikToker said that the Carnival "can't give me a refund, but they offered to cover $600 in therapy." That's not all. She continued to reveal that, unbeknownst to the Carnival, she "recorded all my interactions with their staff." This includes security and medical staff reportedly denying her medical treatment, refusing to call her emergency contact, denying her food, and even her telling them about her concussion side effects every single day that she was there.

Netizens React to the Horrifying Carnival Story

Source: @BEAUXCARLOS/TIKTOK The comment section of the TikTok post asked her to seek immediate legal help regarding the matter.