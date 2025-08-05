'RHONY' Alum Carole Radziwill Makes 'Triumphant' Return to Bravo After 7 Years as She Squashes Feud With Andy Cohen
Carole Radziwill made a shocking return to Bravo on August 4 when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live.
Since departing The Real Housewives of New York City seven years ago, the famous author has not appeared on the network whatsoever. She also had a falling out with Andy Cohen, though they put an end to their issues in November 2024.
Carole's Return to 'WWHL'
During a game of Mystery Housewife Caller, Radziwill was revealed to be the mystery guest as Cohen noted she was making a “triumphant return” to the small screen.
Cohen said it was “good to see” her after she came in. The two, who previously feuded, hugged it out.
"This is so crazy, by the way, to be here," she exclaimed, looking around the room. “I know, it's been a minute!” Cohen responded. “Radzi, it's been a minute!"
Carole Radziwill Talked About a New Project
Matt Rogers, who was one of the WWHL guests for the evening, said he was “honored” to be present for Radziwill’s return.
"One of the things that made me fall in love with Housewives — I remember, Season 7, when you went on the vacation with Dorinda [Medley] and you were both connecting over your [dead husbands], that was really when I was first truly moved by a Housewives show,” he told her. “I just, I love you on the show."
While on the late-night program, Radziwill made sure to talk about her appearance on CNN’s upcoming documentary American Prince, which focuses on her late cousin John F. Kennedy Jr.
"It's nice because I don't participate in a lot of that, but I had a chance to say something nice about John and George [magazine]," she shared. "I'm probably the only woman in the world who's tired of seeing John without a shirt on, so I get to talk about what really mattered to him and his passion and his magazine and of course, Carolyn [Bessette-Kennedy].”
Andy Cohen Reconnected With Carole Radziwill
Prior to joining RHONY in Season 5, Cohen and Radziwill were real-life friends. During her time on the franchise, they seemed chummy, but once her friendship with Bethenny Frankel fell apart, Radziwill began to have issues with Cohen.
While they went after each other in the press and on social media for years, Cohen confessed at Bravo Fan Fest in November 2024 they had “reconnected.”
"It feels great," he shared at the time. "Carole and I knew each other for years, before she was ever on the Housewives — for many years. I think I've known her more outside of the Housewives than I have in the Housewives. So it was definitely good to reconnect."
Carole Radziwill Addressed Rekindling Her Relationship With Andy Cohen
Soon after Cohen’s reveal, Radziwill spoke to a media outlet about their rekindled relationship.
"We both came to understand that our disagreements had everything to do with the high-pressure nature of the show and very little to do with our friendship, which preceded it," she explained. "Andy and I are very much on the same page now, and I'm happy about that."