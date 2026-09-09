Carrie Underwood’s Unexpected Limp Bizkit Cover Has Fans Divided

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Underwood's Limp Bizkit cover seems to have backfired, leaving her fans divided. On Saturday, September 5, the country star performed the nu metal band's "Break Stuff" at the Velocity Festival in Dyersville, Iowa, as part of a rock-heavy section of her set. While her performance drew praise online, it also attracted criticism. Clad in black shorts, a matching vest, boots, and a backward red baseball cap during her performance, Underwood chose to omit and alter some of the profanity in the original lyrics during her live rendition. This became one of the points criticized by social media users.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Underwood's 'Break Stuff' Cover Gained Criticism

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood performed a cover of Limp Bizkit's 'Break Stuff' at the Velocity Festival in Dyersville, Iowa.

As reported by The Irish Star, one user described Underwood's version as "the worst rendition ever," while another concluded, "Sounds like bad karaoke." One other netizen said, "Somebody desperate to remain relevant. It's just plain weird for a country artist to cover metal, but not even try to make it sound country. She's just cosplaying, and it's not good. Respect to Limp Bizkit; they should send her a cease & desist!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood chose to omit and alter some of the profanity in the original lyrics during her live rendition of 'Break Stuff.'

"Ok, that's cringe and embarrassing, trying to stay relevant," a fourth one quipped. Another critic weighed in, with one objecting, "That was brutal. Sing the song; the self-censorship is ridiculous. And she's terrible at this. Ugh, ruining a classic." “This is like a bad dream,” came another netizen's reply, per Parade. “Nah. If she was a real one she wouldn’t have done the radio edit version,” another commented.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Some Netizens Defended Underwood's Cover

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood's performance of 'Break Stuff' left fans divided.

Meanwhile, some other social media users embraced the performance positively. As reported by Parade, one user said on Instagram, “I don’t hate it, actually dig it. Carrie is pretty cool.” Another wrote, “Idk why anyone would hate on this. I think she’s cool and this is pretty cool.” A third social media user quipped, “It’s giving that Olympic break dancer vibes.” One more supporter said, per The Irish Times, "Carrie Underwood going full Fred Durst is something I definitely didn't have on my bingo card. Country meets nu-metal, and somehow it works." Another one, however, remained unconvinced, posting, "I like that song and Carrie's usual voice is amazing, but this is really bad for so many reasons."

Underwood Performed Other Covers As Well

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood performed other covers at the Field of Dreams Movie Site as well.