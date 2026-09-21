Carrot Top's Alleged Blackmailer Says He 'Never Threatened' Comedian With Explicit Videos Before Suicide Attempt
Sept. 21 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Carrot Top's alleged blackmailer is breaking his silence about his suicide attempt.
According to the latest reports from TMZ, the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was "never threatened" by his explicit videos by his alleged blackmailer, singer Brian Evans.
This comes after Thompson reportedly tried to take his own life just before a show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.
He was rushed to the hospital immediately.
Brian Evans Claims He 'Never' Blackmailed Carrot Tops With His Explicit Content
According to the September 3 filing from Thompson's lawyer, obtained by the Daily Mail, Evans allegedly demanded $500,000 from Thompson, or he would ship a USB drive with sexually explicit content involving the comedian to a court's legal docket.
While the specifics of the recordings are unknown, Evans has since slammed the claims.
He reportedly told TMZ, "I never threatened - ever - to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement... The video they are discussing - as I made very clear - was deleted a long time ago in accordance with the prior settlement."
He also addressed Thompson's suicide attempt, saying he was "sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself."
Evans said, "I do not consider Scott to be a bad person... based on what I know — but he made a few decisions that were not good ones. That is not a reason to hurt himself."
The performer also added, "Finally, it's not my fault... that Scott did what he did. We don't even actually know what he did. He survived, and I am glad about that. Scott is still young and has a big life ahead of him. It's not my intent to bring this guy down. It's the opposite."
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Evans Previously Sent an Email to Thompson's Lawyer to Clear it Out
Prior to his latest reported comments, Evans reportedly sent an email to Thompson's lawyer stating that recording was "not a threat," per the Daily Mail.
"Given the existing posture of the case and the coverage already in print, I expect the press will report the motion and will use its own imagination about what the USB is," Evans wrote. "That is a foreseeable fact about third-party reporting of a public docket. It is not a threat."
He also wrote in his mail that he does "not control the public docket" and does "not control the press," before reportedly elaborating that $500,000 needed to be sent to him "in immediately available funds" for "resolution of all claims against Scott Thompson."
While it remains unclear if the email from Evans was a demand or a bona fide offer of settlement, in response, Thompson's legal team called the case a "malicious threat" meant to "expose" the comedian.
"This is not settlement communication," they wrote. "On its face, it is a malicious threat to expose Thompson to disgrace, and to expose a secret affecting him, with intent thereby to extort money under the guise of litigation conduct."
Meanwhile, as of this writing, it's unclear how Thompson, 61, tried to harm himself.
As of Sunday, he is awake and breathing on his own, as Jami Schilcher, his representative, told Page Six.