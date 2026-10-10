Carson Kressley Reveals What Happened When He Met 'Phenomenal' Dolly Parton for the First Time: 'We Just Bonded'
Oct. 10 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Carson Kressley recently reflected on his first meeting with Dolly Parton, recalling how the two bonded backstage before presenting an award together at the 2004 CMT Flameworthy Awards.
Kressley shared the memory during the October 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he praised the late country music star as "phenomenal."
He said, "They brought her in and you know, just the most genuine, angelic and immediately we just bonded and had a great chit-chat and we hung out and she was… it wasn’t a quick meet and greet and leave."
Kressley Admits Nervousness Got the Best of Him Onstage With Parton
Kressley admitted that sharing the stage with the music icon made him anxious.
“We got to hang out and I was so nervous doing that bit with her on-stage. And I think I did flub it, because you know, it’s Dolly," he recalled.
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Kressley Shares a Polaroid From Their First Meeting After Parton's Demise
Kressley also commemorated the occasion on Instagram, posting a selfie taken with Parton at the awards show.
In a September 26 Instagram post, he reflected on the photograph and expressed how much he missed the singer.
He wrote, "I should have posted this yesterday on 9/25 - Dolly Day. Missing her but happy I got to know her ! (Sorry it’s blurry it’s been in a frame for 20 Years and I didn’t want to take it out for fear of ruining it - it’s a Polaroid from the very first time we met in 2004 I think. CMT was doing an awards show called the Flameworthies and Dolly and I presented a category together. What a joy, honor and a thrill that was!)"
Dolly Parton Dies at 80 After Cancer Battle
Parton died in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 25, at 80, following a brief battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.
“Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee,” the statement read.
The representative also celebrated Parton's lasting impact, noting that her legacy extended beyond her music and songwriting to her "wit, warmth and kindness that made us all feel like family.”