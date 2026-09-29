Casey Affleck Says He's 'Happy' After Being Called an Outsider in Hollywood: 'I Don't Think It's a Great Culture'

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Casey Affleck revealed that Hollywood's outsider label didn't sit well with him at first. "I saw that, and I thought, 'Man, I’ll forever be thought of as an outsider, no matter what I do,'" the actor acknowledged. He made the comment during a masterclass at the Zurich Film Festival this week, ahead of the premiere of his new directorial feature, Company.

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He Thought Nothing Would Ever Erase the Title

Source: MEGA Casey Affleck was concerned that the label would stick no matter his future achievements.

Affleck said the tag felt impossible to shake once it attached itself to him, regardless of what came next in his career. "You can win an Oscar, or you can do a big giant studio movie, and I think the public just thinks of people one way, and then it takes a lot to change that," he noted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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He Had an Epiphany

Source: MEGA Casey Affleck criticized Hollywood's culture.

Somewhere along the way, that sense of resignation flipped into something the 51-year-old actually welcomed. "I was sitting with it for a second, and I thought, 'Am I crazy? I love that,'" recalled the BAFTA and Golden Globe winner. "I don't want to be an insider. I love being an outsider," he continued. "I would much rather be an outsider in Hollywood than be an insider in Hollywood." The Interstellar star didn't hold back on naming what turned him off the industry to begin with. "I don't think it's a great culture. I don't love the movies that are made by Hollywood. I don't love the system of Hollywood, and I'm very happy being thought of as an outsider," he asserted.

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He Remains Close to Some 'Insiders'

Source: MEGA Casey Affleck called his brother a 'movie star.'

Despite his outsider talk, Affleck has deep Hollywood ties. The Gone Baby Gone lead revealed that he and Matt Damon came up together. They studied under the same acting teacher as kids alongside his brother, Ben Affleck. "Matt is a super talented actor," declared the Ocean's Eleven veteran. "He's a funny case because he's a very talented actor who has a kind of movie star persona, a matinee idol appeal, at the same time, which Ben and I don't really have. Ben seems more like a movie star and has leaned into the leading man thing right from early on." The Oppenheimer actor saved his highest praise for Matt's less flashy work. "When Matt did The Talented Mr. Ripley, I thought he was just incredible," he shared.

Hollywood Recognized Him Anyway

Source: MEGA Casey Affleck won the Oscar for Best Actor in in 2017.