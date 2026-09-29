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Casey Affleck Jokes Matt Damon Was a 'Show-Off' as a Kid: 'There Was No Doubt Where He Was Headed'

Photo of Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.
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Casey Affleck said Matt Damon was a 'show-off' as a kid.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

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Casey Affleck shared hilarious insight into Matt Damon's personality as a kid.

Speaking during a masterclass at the Zurich Film Festival on September 28, Affleck opened up about Damon, who is famously his big brother Ben Affleck's best friend.

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How Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Got Into Acting

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Photo of The two men were at the same school.
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The Affleck brothers grew up with Matt Damon.

Casey explained that he, his brother and the Ocean's Eleven star all discovered their love of acting in similar ways as children.

"We all had the same theater teacher and lots of actors came through this one theater department," he said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "We were in a big public school, and we just had this great theater teacher, and he made kids fall in love with theater and acting."

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Casey Affleck on Matt Damon's 'Show-Off' Ways

Photo of Casey Affleck called young Matt Damon a "show-off."
Source: ERIC KOWALSKY / MEGA

Casey Affleck called young Matt Damon a 'show-off.'

Most interestingly, though, Casey joked about Matt's "outgoing" personality as a kid.

"Matt was always a bit of a show-off," he shared. "[He was] outgoing and would do talent shows and stuff. And there was no doubt where he was headed, but the rest of us were trying to figure it out."

Comparing himself to the other two actors, the Manchester by the Sea star said, "We’re all very different in a weird and very obvious way. Matt is a super talented actor. He’s a funny case because he’s a very talented actor who has a kind of movie star persona, a matinee idol appeal, at the same time, which Ben and I don’t really have."

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Casey Affleck's Enduring Friendship With Matt Damon

Photo of Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are longtime friends.
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Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are longtime friends.

While Ben and Matt are well known to be best friends, Casey is also great friends with the Jason Bourne actor.

In 2024, Casey discussed his friendships, saying: "Someone said old friends are the bread of life's leaven. The older I get, the more that means to me. People you've known for a long time become more and more important the older you get, and they are for me for sure."

Ben Affleck's Well-Documented Friendship With Matt Damon

Photo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends for decades.
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Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends for decades.

The two Good Will Hunting stars are soulmates of sorts, though.

Ben and Matt were eight and 10 when they met, respectively, per InStyle.

Speaking to People in July, Matt shared how having Ben in his corner has always helped. "I think Ben and I bolstered each other when we were young," he said. "We were in our teens, and we were coming down here to New York on the train or on the bus to audition for things, for The Mickey Mouse Club. We were the only people who believed in each other. We had families, but they weren’t in the entertainment business."

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