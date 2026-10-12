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Casting Call Looking for 'Charlotte’s Most Fabulous Women' Sparks Speculation About 'Real Housewives' Expansion

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Source: MEGA

A casting call was made in Charlotte, NC, looking for its most fabulous women.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

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Could Bravo fans be getting a new Real Housewives show soon?

A recent casting call in North Carolina has sparked rumors of a new addition to the already popular franchise, though the network has not made any official announcements.

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The Casting Call

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Image of the The Housewives of Beverly Hills cast
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Ringley was the casting director for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Rebecca Ringley, a casting director, put out the call for “Charlotte’s most fabulous women,” looking for ladies from affluent backgrounds and big personalities in the area. Ringley is also known for her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Orange County, which had Housewives fans drawing their own conclusions.

The casting notice directed interested women to Shed Media, a production company with strong ties to the Real Housewives universe. However, the Shed Media casting call doesn’t confirm what they are casting for.

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Going Back to Familiar Territory

Image of North Carolina at Night
Source: UNSPLASH

Charlotte, NC, has been the back drop for other Bravo shows.

Although a new Housewives show hasn’t been confirmed, it wouldn’t be the first time Bravo has brought one of its franchises to Charlotte. Last fall, they filmed the 23rd season of Top Chef in the Queen City.

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Bravo’s Previous Expansion

Image of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen spoke out on expanding the 'Housewives' brands to different cities.

Aside from filming in Charlotte, the company has filmed some of its franchises in newer states, such as Rhode Island for The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, showing they can put a show anywhere with the right group of women.

In the past, Andy Cohen spoke about a possible expansion of Housewives and mentioned cities such as Nashville, Tenn., Greenwich, Conn., or Chicago, Ill. He also revealed that the network has tried casting groups in all of those cities, but they couldn’t find the right women for the show.

Charlotte, NC, Could Be a Good Backdrop

Image of North Carolina Nightlife
Source: UNSPLASH

Charlotte, NC, could become a nice backdrop for a new 'Housewives' show.

"The answer is the cities that we want are usually the ones that are not obvious," he explained of how they find the right vibe. “We have cast wide nets and put groups of women on camera who could be potential Housewives. We’ve just not found the right groups yet."

As for what producers usually look for, the TV host said, "[you] know it when you see it."

Some shows, such as The Real Housewives of D.C., made it to air but were quickly canceled. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Dubai and The Real Housewives Miami were placed on hold.

The Real Housewives of Dallas ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2021 and was then put on an indefinite hiatus.

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