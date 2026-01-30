or
Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death: How Did the Legendary Hollywood Actress Die?

Fans are curious about how legendary Hollywood actress Catherine O' Hara, known for her roles on 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone' died on January 30.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Fans were shocked to learn that legendary Hollywood actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her roles on Home Alone and Schitt's Creek, died on January 30, and are curious to learn the cause of her death.

What Was Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death?

Photo of Catherine O'Hara's death was confirmed on January 30.
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara's death was confirmed on January 30.

The Schitt's Creek actress died on Friday, January 30, two sources with direct knowledge told TMZ. She was 71.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine O’Hara," CAA shared in a statement to Page Six.

O'Hara's cause of death is unclear, and it's unknown whether the starlet was sick before her death. However, the Los Angeles Fire Department told the outlet that they responded to a call at 4:48 a.m., before transporting the actress to the hospital in "serious" condition.

She is survived by her husband Bob Welch of 33 years, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

Catherine O'Hara Admitted to Having COVID

Photo of Catherine O'Hara is known for her roles on 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone.'
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara is known for her roles on 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone.'

O'Hara previously revealed that she had COVID while filming the Seth Rogen-led comedy, The Studio.

“I didn’t test because we were trying to finish shooting and we were leaving town. I just kept my distance," she shared.

A year before her death, O'Hara made a joke about her own morality while speaking with the cast of The Studio.

During a March 2025 interview, the cast was asked, “As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?”

She quickly jumped in, replying, "I’ve been treated that way lately. Am I dying or something?”

Her cast members quickly played along, with Rogen adding, "This is how we wanted to tell you. This man’s actually a doctor."

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara Started Her Career in Theater

Photo of Catherine O'Hara began as a waitress in a theater company.
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara began as a waitress in a theater company.

O'Hara started her career after graduating from high school as a waitress at the Second City Theater in Toronto.

“I was lucky enough to watch everybody,” she told a news outlet in 2024 of watching the theater's talent, which included Joe Flaherty, who gave her discouraging feedback about joining the production company.

“He said, ‘Keep up the good work. Your day job, I mean: waitressing,’” she said.

How Many Times Had Catherine O'Hara Been Married?

Photo of Catherine O'Hara and Bob Welch met on the set of 'Beetlejuice.'
Source: MEGA

Catherine O'Hara and Bob Welch met on the set of 'Beetlejuice.'

O'Hara married her husband in 1992. The pair met on the set of the 1988 Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice, where Welch worked as a production designer.

Their romance was sparked after Burton encouraged Felch to ask O'Hara out on a date.

