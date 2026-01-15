Catherine Zeta-Jones' Look-alike Daughter Carys Channels Mom in Sultry Shot Posing in Only a Towel: Photo
Jan. 15 2026, Updated 6:21 p.m. ET
Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, channeled her famous mom in a sultry new photo.
The 22-year-old daringly posed in just a towel in a picture posted to her Instagram Story. In the snap, Carys rocked a makeup-free face, showing off her bare shoulders as she leaned against a ledge overlooking open water beneath a cloudy sky.
Carys Zeta Douglas Shared Epic Vacation Photos
Other vacation images she shared included a snapshot of a large group of penguins at the base of a snow-capped mountain.
Carys also uploaded more photos just four days earlier from another scenic outdoor escape, where she enjoyed horseback riding, the shade of large trees and moments lounging on a dock.
"There is nothing better than riding in an open field like that," one social media user wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Amazing way to start the year!"
"Could you be any cooler," a third added.
Carys Zeta Douglas Is Known for Being a Travel Influencer
Carys often shares her love of traveling with her social media followers. In November 2025, the content creator spoke about her love of Wales, where her famous mom is from.
“The Gower Peninsula is breathtaking. Langland and Caswell beaches are electric in summer and covered with picturesque houses," she told British Vogue. "For dramatic landscapes, Worm’s Head is so romantic – but watch the tides – and Three Cliffs Bay is also stunning.”
Carys Zeta Douglas Graduated From Brown University
Carys, the daughter of the Zorro actress, 56, and director Michael Douglas, graduated from Brown University with a degree in film and international relations.
"The night before graduation!!!! We are both such proud parents right now!!" Catherine gushed at the time. "It’s only just begun!! @carys.douglas 👩🎓🎓👩🎓."
Michael Douglas Was Confused for His Daughter's Grandfather
While Cary's famous parents are proud of their daughter for pursuing an education, being hands-on parents has led to an awkward moment or two.
During a 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Douglas, 81, joked about how a fellow parent thought he was his daughter's grandpa at her high school graduation.
"It's a little rough when you're going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'" the actor told host Kelly Clarkson. "I said, 'Well, I don't know, man. Yeah, OK.'"
He admitted it was "rough" to hear, but he didn't take it too harshly.
"I'm not gonna take it personal," he continued. "I think they're just trying to be nice."