Catherine Zeta-Jones, 56, Scorches in Plunging Swimsuit While Sunbathing: Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones brought the heat to Philadelphia in a racy bikini. The 56-year-old actress sizzled in a low-cut, cleavage-baring black one-piece during her trip to Pennsylvania the weekend of October 18. Zeta-Jones shared a black-and-white selfie wearing the provocative number to her Instagram Story.

Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed the water in a sizzling one-piece bathing suit.

She paired the halter-style swimsuit with large black sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. "Is it always sunny in Philadelphia?" the mom-of-two wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas's Golf Outings

Ahead of her trip, Zeta-Jones teed off at the 16th hole during the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course in Scotland. Just a few days prior, she and husband Michael Douglas played golf together at the second hole of The Old Course. The 81-year-old pulled his woman into a tight hug and fist-bumped her after a successful shot. The Wednesday star was donned in golf attire, including a navy zip-up jacket with matching trousers, white sneakers, a baseball cap and sunglasses. Douglas matched his woman in a blue pull-over sweatshirt and hat. "Today in Scotland!!! A practice round with hubby @michaelkirkdouglas @dunhilllinks Game On!!!!!!!!♥️⛳️♥️⛳️," she captioned an October 1 Instagram photo of them staring amorously at each other on the putting green. "Cutest couple evah," Chelsea Handler wrote, while Sharon Stone flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.

The same day, Zeta-Jones published an Instagram Reel that compiled clips of her and her husband hitting golf balls. "Liking the Links!!!! It’s a family affair!!! Warming up for fantastic three days that can only be the @dunhilllinks At the home of golf St Andrews Old Course. An intimidating dream come true. ♥️⛳️♥️⛳️," she captioned the video.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Celebrate Their Shared Birthday

Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have the same birthday.