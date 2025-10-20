Catherine Zeta-Jones, 56, Scorches in Plunging Swimsuit While Sunbathing: Photo
Oct. 20 2025, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Catherine Zeta-Jones brought the heat to Philadelphia in a racy bikini.
The 56-year-old actress sizzled in a low-cut, cleavage-baring black one-piece during her trip to Pennsylvania the weekend of October 18.
Zeta-Jones shared a black-and-white selfie wearing the provocative number to her Instagram Story.
She paired the halter-style swimsuit with large black sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.
"Is it always sunny in Philadelphia?" the mom-of-two wrote.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas's Golf Outings
Ahead of her trip, Zeta-Jones teed off at the 16th hole during the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course in Scotland. Just a few days prior, she and husband Michael Douglas played golf together at the second hole of The Old Course. The 81-year-old pulled his woman into a tight hug and fist-bumped her after a successful shot.
The Wednesday star was donned in golf attire, including a navy zip-up jacket with matching trousers, white sneakers, a baseball cap and sunglasses. Douglas matched his woman in a blue pull-over sweatshirt and hat.
"Today in Scotland!!! A practice round with hubby @michaelkirkdouglas @dunhilllinks Game On!!!!!!!!♥️⛳️♥️⛳️," she captioned an October 1 Instagram photo of them staring amorously at each other on the putting green.
"Cutest couple evah," Chelsea Handler wrote, while Sharon Stone flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.
The same day, Zeta-Jones published an Instagram Reel that compiled clips of her and her husband hitting golf balls.
"Liking the Links!!!! It’s a family affair!!! Warming up for fantastic three days that can only be the @dunhilllinks At the home of golf St Andrews Old Course. An intimidating dream come true. ♥️⛳️♥️⛳️," she captioned the video.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Celebrate Their Shared Birthday
On September 25, the Chicago alum celebrated Douglas' birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute, featuring several photos of them from over the years.
"Happy Birthday Michael! Sharing this special day with you is once in a lifetime! 😘" she wrote.
Douglas — who has the same birthday as his wife — published his own birthday post for the actress, featuring a selfie of them on a golf court.
"To my birthday sister — what a joy celebrating another year with you! Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones ❤️ 🎂 🎉," he penned.
"Happy birthday darling❤️ I can’t think of anyone else to share a birthday with.♥️," Zeta-Jones commented.
"Well that’s just d--- cute. Same birthdays. Happy birthday!" actress Octavia Spencer added.
The couple shares two children: Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22. Michael also has a son named Cameron, 46, from his previous marriage to Diandra Douglas.