Catherine Zeta-Jones Slammed for 'Wild' Comment About Underage Fan: 'Is This as Creepy as It Sounds?'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is catching heat online after a controversial comment she made about a young fan during her latest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The 55-year-old actress stopped by the show to promote Season 2 of Wednesday, where she plays Morticia Addams. She talked about how the hit series has introduced her to a “new generation of fans.”

In one instance, Zeta-Jones recalled golfing with her husband, Michael Douglas, 80, when a young admirer approached her. “I was practicing, and this really cute 12-year-old boy came up, asking for my autograph, and it was like really cute, and then I went, ‘Haha. When I'm 70, this cute little boy will be like 33,’” she joked.

Source: @latenightseth/TikTok Catherine Zeta-Jones made a controversial joke about a 12-year-old fan.

Seth Meyers teased her, saying, “Now can Michael tell when you're doing math in your head like that?” She replied, “Yeah, he usually thinks I'm wondering what club to pick, and I'm not. I'm going, at that time, I'm sure it'll be fine.” She even reminded the audience that Douglas is "25 years older" than her, making the quip seem like a nod to her own marriage.

The host cracked, “That's good. As long as you know not to give them your number when they're 12.” Still, fans weren’t laughing as TikTok users called out the actress for the remark. “That twelve y/o boy comment was frickin wild,” one person wrote. Another asked, “So, am I giving her a break because I like her, or is this as creepy as it sounds?”

Source: MEGA The comment was made during her 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' appearance.

Others didn’t hold back either. “It's creepy. Who has these thoughts when they have an interaction with a 12-year-old?” one user commented. One called it “not appropriate,” while someone else summed it up with, “Well, that was awkward.”

This isn't the first time the A-lister has spoken out about the Netflix series. On Tuesday, September 9, she told Marie Claire Australia that stepping into such an iconic character came with a lot of pressure.

Source: MEGA TikTok users slammed the remark as 'creepy' and 'inappropriate.'

“I think as an actor you always try and bring something in, but with Morticia, I certainly did not want to deviate into a different image or look,” she explained. “When everyone closes their eyes, they have an image of Morticia, which you can guarantee is the same.”

She compared the challenge to playing Shakespeare, adding, “It’s like approaching Lady Macbeth. Thousands of actors have played her, but each brings something uniquely theirs.”

Working alongside legendary costume designer Colleen Atwood, Zeta-Jones said she wanted to balance Morticia’s power with her softer side. “She’s an iconic matriarch, but there’s a fragility to her, and I really wanted to have that and make it real,” she explained.

Source: MEGA The actress spoke about playing Morticia Addams in 'Wednesday' Season 2.

Zeta-Jones admitted she also connects with Morticia’s parenting style. “Sometimes, as a parent, you know how something will end, but you have to let your child make mistakes. That’s part of growing up,” she said. “As a parent, I’m the same.”