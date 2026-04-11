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CBS Ignites Internal Backlash After Inviting Pete Hegseth to 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner: Report

Photo of Pete Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

CBS faced internal backlash after inviting Pete Hegseth to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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April 11 2026, Published 5:31 a.m. ET

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CBS News is reportedly facing internal backlash after inviting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to attend the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner — an event traditionally framed as a celebration of press freedom.

According to Status, some staff are calling the decision “deeply disappointing” and questioning CBS’s priorities at a time of heightened scrutiny over media access and political alignment.

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An Invitation That Sparked Internal Friction

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Image of Staff called the decision 'deeply disappointing.'
Source: MEGA

Staff called the decision 'deeply disappointing.'

Hegseth has drawn criticism for restricting Pentagon access, including limiting coverage to approved talking points and barring photographers over unflattering images — actions that have made him a polarizing presence within media circles.

“This is what happens when leadership makes an access play without accounting for the internal audience,” says Amore Philip, founder of Apples & Oranges Public Relations. “CBS didn't just invite Pete Hegseth to a dinner, they asked their own journalists to sit across from the person most directly responsible for restricting their access to the Pentagon.”

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A Trust Gap Inside the Newsroom

Image of Pete Hegseth drew criticism for restricting Pentagon press coverage.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth drew criticism for restricting Pentagon press coverage.

“When staff go on record calling a leadership decision ‘deeply disappointing,’ that’s a signal,” Philip says. “It means the gap between what the network says it stands for and what it's actually doing has become visible to the people inside the building.”

Media analyst Kaivan Shroff, founder the Yale School of Management Social Media Hub, echoes that sentiment, noting that the decision is being interpreted internally as more than symbolic.

“This isn’t viewed internally as just a ceremonial invite,” Shroff says. “It’s read as a real signal about the network’s priorities.”

That perception, he adds, can quickly evolve into a morale issue.

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Optics, Access and Audience Perception

Image of The invite exposed a growing newsroom trust gap.
Source: UNSPLASH

The invite exposed a growing newsroom trust gap.

“From the audience perspective, CBS has already faced a lot of scrutiny following Ellison’s takeover from backlash to bringing on Bari Weiss, to the cancellation of Colbert, to accusations that CBS News’s evening anchor Tony Dokoupil is cosplaying MAGA,” Shroff says. “Some viewers have turned away from CBS News despite decades of loyal viewership.”

Philip points to the WHCA Dinner itself as a symbolic stage where those tensions are magnified.

Guest lists at the dinner “have always been a brand statement,” she points out, adding that when a network invites a cabinet official who is hostile to the press, “the message you send internally is: access matters more than the people doing the accessing.”

When the Story Turns Inward

Image of Donald Trump is also expected to attend the April 25 event.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is also expected to attend the April 25 event.

As the April 25 dinner approaches, with President Donald Trump also expected to attend, the focus may shift toward the networks themselves.

“This is a quiet lowering of the bar. When leadership makes selective access choices like this, it signals that standards are flexible when proximity to power is available,” Shroff said of the Hegseth invite.

“The smarter play, and the one that protects long-term credibility,” Philip suggests, “is to treat internal stakeholders like the audience they are. Because right now, CBS’s own journalists are the story.”

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