CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

From Red Carpet to Real Life: CBS’s Boston Blue Celebrity Stylist Cindy Conroy Shows How to Make Glamour Wearable

Source: Fatima Kooshesh
Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Cindy Conroy is rewriting what it means to be a celebrity stylist – with heart, humor, and unmistakable fashion authority.

Featured by InStyle, Teen Vogue, Who What Wear UK and more, she’s spent the past decade shaping red carpets, transforming TV wardrobes, and elevating the confidence of every woman who steps into her orbit.

Behind the scenes, she’s worked her magic on Netflix’s FUBAR and CBS’ Boston Blue, the highly anticipated Blue Bloods spinoff already turning heads with its sleek, modern aesthetic.

She’s tapped by Parsons Paris for her expertise and appears regularly on Entertainment Tonight Canada and Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas – always bringing the same warmth, quick wit, and razor-sharp instincts that define her style philosophy.

And now, she's bringing that same energy to OK! Magazine and OK! Magazine’s Substack, The Group Chat, serving as its go-to fashion expert.

Changing How Women See Themselves

A decade of fittings, red carpets, and backstage chaos taught Cindy one truth: the “perfect body” is a myth. She’s watched countless women scrutinize their curves while others look at them and think, "she’s perfect."

Her mission is simple – if an outfit doesn’t make a woman feel powerful, grounded, and fully that girl, it’s not the right outfit. Cellulite, stretch marks, curves and all, Cindy champions bodies exactly as they are.

Her devotion to uplifting women isn’t a branding angle – it’s her origin story. It’s the heartbeat behind every look she builds and every woman she guides.

And she says it best:

“Helping women is what motivates me. It is my north compass. That motivation was born out of tragedy, but now I’ve turned it into seeds of love to help other women grow their gardens of joy.

"Their confidence and their belief in themselves. How they look and how they think. That they are smart enough. That they have worth. That they are a Bad Betty and capable of so much more than they know.”

Celebrities trust her. Producers book her. Networks rely on her. And everyday women gravitate toward her because Cindy doesn’t just style people – she changes how they see themselves.

And she’s only getting started.

