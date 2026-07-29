Cecily Strong Says Motherhood Is 'Everything I Thought It Would Be and More' as She Gushes Over Her 'Cute' Daughter

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Cecily Strong is loving being a mom to daughter Bébé Strong MacG, whom she shares with fiancé Jack (John) MacGregor.

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"It is everything I thought it would be and more. I realize I'll never have my mornings again in my life, but that's okay. I'm not a great sleeper anyway, but I always wish I could get just a little more sleep in the morning. It is what it is. She's always so cute that it kind of comes out in the wash. It's been amazing, especially because she's at such a cute age now. She's about to be 16 months old. She's just on the precipice of walking. She's so much fun. She's constantly laughing and making noises," the actress, 42, who is partnering with Rejuvenate® to launch The Rejuvenate® PowerMax Multi-Surface Spray Mop.

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Source: @cecilystrong/Instagram Cecily Strong welcomed her daughter in April 2025.

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For now, the comedian is enjoying watching her tot dance around. "She laughs so much. I'm kind of like, well, maybe she won't always be this way, but fingers crossed she'll keep enjoying laughing as much as she does right now," she gushes. "Lately we've been walking the halls because she's practicing walking with her little walker. It was a hand-me-down from our friend, who has two little girls. She gave us this little walker. It's been fun in the mornings walking up and down the apartment hallway because she loves saying hi to people. That would make my morning brighter if some cute 16-month-old said hi to me in the hallway," she adds of their routine.

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Source: @cecilystrong/Instagram The star gushed over motherhood.

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The Saturday Night Live alum is still amazed at how much she's picked up in a short amount of time. "I guess it's hard to learn the lessons while you're actually going through it, so every tiny thing is a surprise. I have to learn everything from scratch, basically. I hadn't really had babies in my life before this. She's really been my first experience. But I feel like we're really lucky. She's one of those babies who sleeps really well. She eats really well. She's got a good disposition. It's fun to shop for her. I'm just loving all of it. It's so exciting getting to know her and meeting this little person who's going to be in my life forever," she says.

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Source: mega The actress left 'SNL' in 2022.

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Though Strong left SNL in 2022, she's been keeping busy. "The thing I'm most excited about... I actually posted about it way too early because we're still pretty far away from it, but it's the new Apple series with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Mary Bronstein is writing and directing it. I get to act with Julia, which I'm absolutely thrilled about. There are some other exciting things too, but in this business nothing is really anything until you've filmed it, it's premiered, and the check has cleared," she says. "I'm working on a few other things that may or may not happen. I'm also writing a movie with Heidi Gardner, whom I absolutely love. We'll see what happens with that. Mostly I'm trying to create work for myself while staying open to opportunities I might not have expected."

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As a new mom, it made perfect sense for Strong to partner with Rejuvenate® to launch The Rejuvenate® PowerMax Multi-Surface Spray Mop — a powerful, efficient 3-in-1 cleaning system that helps her sweep mop and scrub everyday mess and tough grime. Effective and reliable for her whole house, and she feels confident using it around her one year old daughter and fur babies (a pup and cat).

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Source: @cecilystrong/Instagram Cecily Strong said her tot is 'so cute.'

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"It was very exciting. It's the first real partnership I did after having a baby. I feel like it was sort of my induction into mom world. I'm also now invited into the cleaning world, which I had not been part of before because I'm not a natural cleaner myself. Cleaning has always been tough for me. So this has been very fun. We got it delivered, and actually my fiancé is kind of the cleaner in our relationship. He was probably the most excited person on Earth about this partnership. He opened it right away, and we used all the functions immediately," she explains. "Like I said, I've got the dog that sheds a lot. My cat has also started throwing up randomly, which is apparently just something cats do. She also shreds the wicker toy chest that we have. Then my baby likes to turn herself into a fountain when she drinks water. So there's always something on the floor," she continues.

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The PowerMax Spray Mop delivers a versatile clean with three reusable microfiber pads (unlike other popular brands!) and a powerful floor cleaner formulated to break down dirt and grime 2x faster*, while being safe for use around pets and kids. Tackle tough messes without the hassle of buckets or the cost of disposable mop pads.

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"And you can wash the pads, so you don't have to keep buying new ones. The pads are washable. The formula is refillable. So it's not wasteful in that way, either," she shares.

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Source: Courtesy of Rejuvenate The NEW Rejuvenate PowerMax™ Multi-Surface Spray Mop will make tackling everyday messes easier with a 3-in-1 cleaning powerhouse designed to simplify every sweep, mop, and scrub.