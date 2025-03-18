Celebrate Women's History Month by Raising a Toast to Females in the Spirits Industry!
There's so much to unpack this Women's History Month, which is why OK! is highlighting females in the spirits industry!
Alcohol connoisseur's Jillian Vose, Candice Coy and Julie Reiner are raising a glass to ladies behind mega-successful beverage brands with an exciting event at the Clover Club's Saloon on Smith St. in Brooklyn, N.Y.
On Tuesday, March 18, the three gals will celebrate the success of women working in spirits with a three-hour soirée starting at 6:30 p.m.
Ahead of the evening, Coy, a brand ambassador for Le Moné exclusively opened up to OK! about her "passion for the craft."
"I became a bartender in a male dominated field 24 years ago in NYC — one of the most competitive markets I know. I begged to be a barback and was promoted almost begrudgingly to bartender and then manager, always the one woman on the team and with every compliment the addendum of my gender attached, untilt tides began to shift and I was sought after for my talent," she shares.
Coy continues: "I shattered glass ceilings with determination and left behind all other endeavors to pursue my one true love and the thing that brings me most joy: hospitality. I have gotten to see the addendums dropped as the recognition of the overwhelming talent of women in this field continues to grow, lead, innovate and shine."
"In following my instincts, my passion for the craft and my desire to be connected to teams I believed in I achieved a career that brings me nothing but pride," she explains. "I can say the same with joining the Le Moné team. In a world that sometimes can be muddied I encountered a brand with a clear ethos and the product to back it up. Le Moné exceeds all expectations with its bright creativity, its vibrance, its joy and its presence. In working with Le Moné I see myself and I get to continue what I have always done, Bring The Sunshine."
Vose, a brand ambassador for Badger Bevs, also speaks to OK! about her impressive career.
"The bar and spirits industry has grown tremendously in the last few decades, and women have played a huge role in shaping that evolution. What's exciting is that we're not just carving out space — we're bringing something different to the table," she details. "This industry thrives on diversity, and the more voices we uplift, the better it becomes. I've been incredibly fortunate to learn from great mentors, and that's what shaped the way I approach everything I do. It's about investing in what truly inspires you, putting your heart into things you're proud to stand behind, and bringing others along with you. With Badger Bevs, I'm proud to be part of a brand that values quality, craftsmanship and collaboration, while working to create a better drinking experience."