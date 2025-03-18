Celebrate Women's History Month by Raising a Toast to Females in the Spirits Industry!

"In following my instincts, my passion for the craft and my desire to be connected to teams I believed in I achieved a career that brings me nothing but pride," she explains. "I can say the same with joining the Le Moné team. In a world that sometimes can be muddied I encountered a brand with a clear ethos and the product to back it up. Le Moné exceeds all expectations with its bright creativity, its vibrance, its joy and its presence. In working with Le Moné I see myself and I get to continue what I have always done, Bring The Sunshine."

Vose, a brand ambassador for Badger Bevs, also speaks to OK! about her impressive career.

"The bar and spirits industry has grown tremendously in the last few decades, and women have played a huge role in shaping that evolution. What's exciting is that we're not just carving out space — we're bringing something different to the table," she details. "This industry thrives on diversity, and the more voices we uplift, the better it becomes. I've been incredibly fortunate to learn from great mentors, and that's what shaped the way I approach everything I do. It's about investing in what truly inspires you, putting your heart into things you're proud to stand behind, and bringing others along with you. With Badger Bevs, I'm proud to be part of a brand that values quality, craftsmanship and collaboration, while working to create a better drinking experience."