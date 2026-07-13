Celebrities Are Chasing Longer Lives. James LaValle Says They're Focusing on the Wrong Thing.

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The Metabolic Code founder and chief science officer of Life Time’s MIORA is bringing precision health into the luxury wellness conversation. Luxury wellness is moving beyond green juice, IV drips and celebrity biohacking routines. The new status symbol is knowing what is actually happening inside your body. For James LaValle, RPh, CCN, founder of The Metabolic Code and chief science officer for Life Time’s MIORA longevity clinics, the next frontier is personalization built around metabolism, biomarkers, stress response, hormones, inflammation, recovery and health trends that may appear before disease does. The idea driving his work is simple: “Longevity without personalization is just expensive guessing.”

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From Wellness Aesthetic to Metabolic Intelligence LaValle is an internationally recognized clinical pharmacist, board-certified clinical nutritionist, educator and author of more than 26 books, including Cracking the Metabolic Code. He has spent more than 40 years working in metabolic health, antiaging research and advanced proactive patient care. In spring 2024, Life Time appointed him chief science officer to support the scientific direction of MIORA, its precision-health and longevity initiative. “It’s one thing to talk about longevity, but I really like to focus on how we make people feel the best they can,” LaValle said in a Life Time Q&A. He said the goal is not extending the lifespan, but improving health span. “When people feel their best, their labs are improved, and they’re free of symptoms, they’re going to have a better health span and by default, live longer with more resiliency,” he said.

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The Metabolic Code Approach LaValle created The Metabolic Code after seeing recurring patterns among patients at his Cincinnati institute. “We were seeing 300 people a week, sometimes more, all doing personalized evaluations,” he said. “And I kept seeing similar clusters or patterns of the issues that men and women were coming in for. I realized it was possible to scale precision and personalized care.” The Metabolic Code combines symptom surveys, biometrics, lab testing and wearable data to create individualized health roadmaps. Its platform analyzes more than 40,000 metabolic decision points to help identify roadblocks tied to inflammation, hormone balance, mitochondrial health, recovery, stress resilience and metabolic reserve. “It’s important to understand that your body works as a system of systems, and if one system or organ is off, it can disrupt the rest of the way your body is functioning,” LaValle said.