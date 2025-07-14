Celebrities LOVE Cornhole! Learn About American Cornhole League's 'Cornhole for a Cause' Event in August

The ACL will be hosting a LIVE ESPN+ digital broadcast on Saturday August 23 from the worlds LARGEST cornhole festival @thethrowdowncornholefestival in Ventura California.The Throwdown Festival which has grown over the years is an annual event that takes place right alongside the beach in Ventura and brings 12k over the course of the 3 day festival (August 22-24) for music, the best fish tacos around, MMA Fight night, Motocross, a Truck Show and tons and tons of cornhole.