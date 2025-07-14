Celebrities LOVE Cornhole! Learn About American Cornhole League's 'Cornhole for a Cause' Event in August
Turn on ESPN or CBS Sports and you are bound to find yourself addicted to America's favorite backyard sport. The American Cornhole League and their "Cornhole For a Cause" event, where they pair celebrities with ACL Pros has just reeled in a big fish!
The ACL will be hosting a LIVE ESPN+ digital broadcast on Saturday August 23 from the worlds LARGEST cornhole festival @thethrowdowncornholefestival in Ventura California.The Throwdown Festival which has grown over the years is an annual event that takes place right alongside the beach in Ventura and brings 12k over the course of the 3 day festival (August 22-24) for music, the best fish tacos around, MMA Fight night, Motocross, a Truck Show and tons and tons of cornhole.
Fans are encouraged to come out and support the action and watch names like Shemar Moore, Tyler Cameron, Barbie Blank, Dave England, Jason Tartick, Scott Porter, Kinsey, Kel Mitchell, Danielle Moinet, Tate Madden Hannah White, Mia Mastrov, David Lim and Chuck Liddell throw down cornhole bags for charity. Tickets are available
We know Tyler Cameron is ready!