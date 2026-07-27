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Everyone loves a comeback story, and in a fast-paced industry like Hollywood, there are no shortages of incredible redemption arcs. Many of today's famous superstars have had to reinvent themselves and earn a place in the biggest stages multiple times over. However, a comeback is rarely a straight line. An actress can lead a hit film one year and step away from the spotlight the next because of personal challenges. A favorite actor can win an Oscar and then suddenly lose momentum due to wider industry setbacks. What makes these stories compelling is not the fall itself, but the way some performers manage to return through persistence, timing, and performances strong enough to win audiences over again. That is also why comeback stories resonate far beyond Hollywood. We recognize the same pattern in everyday life: in professionals rebuilding their careers, in athletes recovering from setbacks, and in teams turning matches around when the pressure is highest. In sport, those moments of momentum shift are part of what makes analysis and predictions so engaging. Platforms like MightyTips follow that side of the game closely, helping readers track form, match dynamics, and the kinds of swings that often define a true comeback. Backed by an international team of sports betting specialists, MightyTips is a trusted resource for expert insights and analysis. The platform delivers daily football predictions, comprehensive bookmaker reviews, betting guides, and the latest bookmaker bonuses, helping readers make more informed decisions across a wide range of sporting events. That said, here's a rollout of Hollywood celebrities who stepped away from the screen and returned to mainstream success afterwards. Our list also includes the movie or TV show that shot them to renewed prominence. Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (2016 - 2025)

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Winona Ryder had taken on some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood during the 90s. However, after getting arrested for shoplifting in 2001, she took a break from acting. Despite some movie features in the late 2000s, Ryder's career never really picked up until she portrayed Joyce Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Her role in the acclaimed series saw her receive a Golden Globe nomination. Brendan Fraser, The Whale (2022) American-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser was a household name in Hollywood for his impressive comedies, including George of the Jungle (1997) and the drama Gods and Monsters (1998). Fraser would later step back due to health problems and a divorce. Despite a switch to television, Fraser barely hit previous popularity levels until starring in The Whale for which he became the first Canadian to win an Academy Award for Best Actor. Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (2007 - 2019) Childhood fame was simply not enough for Mayim Bialik; she wanted much more. So, after starring in the NBC hit show Blossom, she attended UCLA, earning a degree and subsequently a PhD in neuroscience. Bialik returned to acting playing neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler in the Emmy-winning sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Sylvester Stallone, Creed (2015)

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Many believed Sylvester Stallone's best years were behind me and he was never touching the levels of the Rocky franchise. However, as Stallone once said about his desire to win and forget the failures of the past, "I believe there's an inner power that makes winners or losers. And the winners are the ones who really listen to the truth of their hearts." Interestingly, he would go on to a fresh chapter in his career with Creed where he reprised his role as Rocky Balboa, earning himself critical acclaim, his first Golden Globe Award and a first Oscar nomination in 40 years. Neil Patrick Harris, How I Met Your Mother (2005 - 2013) Despite being the famous child actor in the Emmy-winning Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989-1993), Neil Patrick Harris didn't get any serious roles for almost 10 years except for a cameo in a Harold & Kumar film. His next big break would, however, come with the unforgettable role of Barney Stinson where his sharp comedy made him one of TV's biggest stars again. Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club (2013) McConaughey was the go-to person for romantic comedies at the turn of the century. Craving a shift in the kind of movies he did, McConaughey took a two-year break that turned out to be the best decision of his career. Within two years, he scored major roles in Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Interstellar (2014). Marlon Brando, The Godfather (1989) Arguably one of the greatest actors to ever grace Hollywood, Marlon Brando transitioned from Broadway to film in the 1950s, winning an Oscar for his performance in On the Waterfront (1954). Unfortunately, Brando's subsequent movies would fall flat at the box office. Undeterred, he reinvented himself playing crime boss Vito Corleone in The Godfather and not just earning his second Academy Award but cementing his legacy as a legend of film. Brando credited his authenticity and ability to wow his audience as a major factor fuelling his return to stardom. On this point, he famously quipped: "If you want something from an audience, you give blood to their fantasies. It's the ultimate hustle." John Travolta, Pulp Fiction (1994)

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John Travolta's career started to stall in the 80s. Before then, he had starred in shows like Grease (1978) and its original soundtrack album as well as award-winning films like Saturday Night Fever (1977). Fortunately for Travolta, Quentin Tarantino cast him as Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction, one of the most legacy defining movies of the modern era. True to himself, Travolta displayed fine acting and dance moves, earning himself an Oscar nomination. Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (2021 - ) Jennifer Coolidge rose to fame with comedies like American Pie (1999) and Legally Blonde (2001). Sadly, those roles were barely enough to secure her status in the movie industry and she faced what seemed to be an inevitable career decline. In the 2020s, The White Lotus made her an award-winning television star. Her emotional and funny performance earned widespread praise and introduced her to a whole new audience. Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) The Vietnamese star effectively quit acting in 2002, decades after bursting onto the Hollywood scene as a child star. Inspired by Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians, Ke Huy Quan returned to the screen with the blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once, becoming the first Vietnamese to win an Academy Award. Other performances since his breakout year includes Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024), Zootopia 2 (2024) and season 2 of Loki (2023).