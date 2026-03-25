Celebs, Rare Finds and $1 Deals on Birkins?! Inside the 48-Hour eBay Live Shopping Event Won't Want to Miss

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Your favorite stars are going live on eBay for “48 Hours of Drops”, a live-streaming marathon on March 26 and 27, and they’re bringing some seriously covetable pieces with them. The buzzy two-day shopping event will blend celebrity appearances, rare collectibles and pre-loved fashion finds into one can’t-miss, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it experience. And yes, we’re talking about designer dream bags starting at just $1.

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Leading the charge? None other than Love Island and The Traitors breakout Maura Higgins, who’s having a major fashion moment right now, showing off her ultra-chic Birkin gifted by her Traitors co-star Rob. (Casual!) While that specific bag isn’t part of the sale, Higgins is still serving major luxury energy when she kicks things off Thursday, March 26, at 4 p.m. ET, auctioning off a Hermès Birkin and Kelly bag each starting at a jaw-dropping $1. And she’s not the only star turning heads.

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The fashion moments continue into Friday, when La La Anthony delivers pure closet envy. The actress and style icon goes live March 27 at 8 p.m. ET for her “Live from the Closet” stream, where she’ll auction off iconic pieces from Versace, Manolo Blahnik, Gucci and The Row - all while sharing the stories behind them. Even better? Proceeds benefit her charity ThreeSixty, supporting young men incarcerated at Rikers Island.

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