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Chad Lowe and Family Reveal Cause of Daughter Fiona’s Death: Suicide Confirmed by Authorities

Split photo of Fiona and Chad Lowe
Source: @iCHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Fiona Lowe's cause of death was confirmed to be suicide.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 4:14 a.m. ET

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Chad Lowe's family confirms the cause of death of his teenage daughter, Fiona.

As concluded by the medical examiner of the County of Los Angeles, the 13-year-old died by suicide.

Her body may now be released to her family, per the autopsy report.

This comes after emergency services responded to the family home at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Fiona was rushed to the hospital, where the Medical Examiner said she was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m.

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Chad Lowe's Family Announced Fiona's Death in a Statement

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Image of Chad Lowe's family confirmed the cause of death of his late teenage daughter, Fiona.
Source: @iCHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe's family confirmed the cause of death of his late teenage daughter, Fiona.

In a statement released on September 29 by the Lowe family, Fiona's death was announced.

The statement read, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family continued. “In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," it continued.

Per Page Six, the Lowes concluded the statement with, “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

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Sources Say Fiona Was a 'Very Well-Liked Student'

Image of The medical examiner of the County of Los Angeles concluded that 13-year-old Fiona died by suicide
Source: @iCHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

The medical examiner of the County of Los Angeles concluded that 13-year-old Fiona died by suicide

While Fiona's death being ruled out as a suicide comes as a surprise, it was also addressed in an email sent to parents at the school she attended, with the principal offering counseling resources to any students or staff members who may need emotional support.

A source told the outlet after her demise: “Fiona was a very well-liked student. She had a lot of friends.”

Fiona was the second-oldest child of the Pretty Little Liars actor and his wife, Kim Painter.

The parents also have two more daughters: Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

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Fiona's Grandfather Shared a Touching Tribute for Her

Image of Fiona was remembered in a touching tribute shared for her by her grandfather, Charles “Chuck” Lowe.
Source: @LOWEDOWN769/INSTAGRAM

Fiona was remembered in a touching tribute shared for her by her grandfather, Charles “Chuck” Lowe.

Meanwhile, Fiona was remembered in a touching tribute shared for her by her grandfather, Charles “Chuck” Lowe.

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, he wrote, “Rest in peace, sweet Fiona,” in the post, which was accompanied by a photo of her in a swimming pool.

Image of In a statement released on September 29 by the Lowe family, Fiona's death was announced.
Source: @iCHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

In a statement released on September 29 by the Lowe family, Fiona's death was announced.

The beloved late teen was also greatly celebrated by her dad, Chad, who often spoke about being proud of his “girl dad” status. The director also frequently praised Fiona for her accomplishments on social media.

Like, for her birthday last November, he wrote, “Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!”

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