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Chad Lowe's Daughter Fiona Dies at 13: 'She Was the Light of Our Lives'

chad lowe daughter fiona dies at
Source: MEGA

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter are mourning the loss of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

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Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter are mourning the loss of their daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe, who died at 13.

The couple shared their heartbreak after their teenage daughter passed away on Tuesday, September 29.

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image of Chad Lowe and Kim Painter are mourning the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter are mourning the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe.

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“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” her family shared in a statement.

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” they added.

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Fiona’s Family Asks for Mental Health Support

image of Fiona’s family remembered her as a ‘loving, smart and creative’ girl who loved to dance.
Source: MEGA

Fiona’s family remembered her as a ‘loving, smart and creative’ girl who loved to dance.

Along with asking for privacy, Chad and Kim used their statement to encourage anyone struggling with their mental health to seek help.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the couple concluded.

Kim and Chad are also parents to daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The couple welcomed Fiona on November 16, 2012. They have largely kept their family life private over the years.

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Fiona’s School Offers Support

image of The couple asked for prayers and privacy while also encouraging people struggling with mental health to seek help.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

The couple asked for prayers and privacy while also encouraging people struggling with mental health to seek help.

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Page Six also obtained an email Fiona’s school principal sent to parents on Tuesday following her death.

“It is with deep sadness that I am calling you to advise you of the death of one of our students. Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers. Counselors are available to meet with students and staff who may need emotional support during this difficult time,” the message read.

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Fans Share Their Condolences

image of Fans took to the comments section to send their well-wishes to the family.
Source: MEGA

Fans took to the comments section to send their well-wishes to the family.

News of Fiona’s death also prompted an outpouring of support in the comments section of Chad’s Instagram posts.

“My heart aches for you, your wife and your daughters right now. Sending love and prayers 🙏🙏,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Sorry for your loss 😢.”

“I am so very sorry for your incredible loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless this family and help them find peace,” a third person shared.

“I heard the tragic news about your daughter and am so sorry. She was a beautiful child. Lifting you and your family up in prayer along with other bereaved parents and their families. 😢❤️🙏✝️,” another commenter wrote.

A fifth person added, “i am so sorry for your loss i wish you peace and comfort during this tough time.”

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Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Previously Celebrated Fiona’s Birthday

Last year, Chad, the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Fiona becoming a teenager.

“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!!” he captioned a photo of Fiona in 2025. “Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

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