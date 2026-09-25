NEWS Chadwick Boseman Family Demands Medical Records and Digital Data in Legal Battle Over His Opioid Levels at Death Source: MEGA Chadwick Boseman's family reportedly asked Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman for medical records and digital data in legal battle. OK! Staff Sept. 25 2026, Updated 6:48 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Chadwick Boseman's family is demanding his medical records and digital data from his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, amidst their legal battle. In a letter dated August 23, 2021, recently obtained by TMZ, the late actor's family asked Taylor for the medical records, claiming they did so due to questions about why he was found on the floor of his bedroom on the day he died. The family also claimed that they wanted an autopsy for Chadwick, but Taylor initially refused because she felt his body had been through enough.

Article continues below advertisement

Chadwick Boseman's Family Wanted His Autopsy

Source: MEGA Chadwick Boseman's family reportedly demanded his medical records and digital data from his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman.

According to the letter, an autopsy completed on September 1, 2020, revealed some “startling results that raised some serious concern about the medical advice/or therapy he was receiving.” The letter claimed that the toxicology report found 0.12 mg/l of hydromorphone in the Black Panther star's system at the time of his death and said this number was “extremely troubling” because it was 4x the highest therapeutic concentration and “well into the toxic range.” Furthermore, the parents and brothers -- Leroy, Carolyn, Derrick, and Kevin Boseman -- also wanted all recordings that the late actor made about how to distribute his fortune. According to the letter, they reportedly believed that Chadwick made a recording stating that 90% of his residuals from his films should be split evenly among his parents and two brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chadwick Boseman's family also wanted an autopsy for him, but Taylor Simone initially refused because she felt his body had been through enough.

Taylor’s lawyer, however, fired back. On September 2, 2021, they wrote, “Perhaps the single most revealing detail, as case in point, is the fact that we heard nothing from you for nine months and now, within days of the one-year anniversary of Mr. Boseman’s passing." "You chose to send this disturbing letter without any concern, sensitivity or even consciousness of what this time, or your letter, would mean to someone who truly loved him and suffers his loss every day and especially at this time of remembrance,” they added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chadwick's Family Previously Targeted Taylor Simone As Well

Source: MEGA Chadwick Boseman's parents and brothers reportedly wanted all recordings that the late beloved actor made about how to distribute his fortune.

Previously, Chadwick's family sent another letter to Taylor, dated November 16, 2020. In this letter, they requested that Taylor's legal team agree to "execute a release for Chad’s medical records" and asked that they digitally image his cell phones, computers, iPads, and other electronics to preserve any relevant information. They also reportedly asked for copies of all accounting for Chadwick’s bank accounts, adding that their "only hope is this case is to fulfill Chad’s actual intent and ensure that the distribution of assets aligns with the free will that God gave him.”

Source: MEGA Chadwick Boseman's family previously asked Taylor Simone Ledward to digitally image his cell phones, computers, iPads, and other electronics to preserve any relevant information.