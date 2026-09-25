Chadwick Boseman Family Demands Medical Records and Digital Data in Legal Battle Over His Opioid Levels at Death
Sept. 25 2026, Updated 6:48 a.m. ET
Chadwick Boseman's family is demanding his medical records and digital data from his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, amidst their legal battle.
In a letter dated August 23, 2021, recently obtained by TMZ, the late actor's family asked Taylor for the medical records, claiming they did so due to questions about why he was found on the floor of his bedroom on the day he died.
The family also claimed that they wanted an autopsy for Chadwick, but Taylor initially refused because she felt his body had been through enough.
Chadwick Boseman's Family Wanted His Autopsy
According to the letter, an autopsy completed on September 1, 2020, revealed some “startling results that raised some serious concern about the medical advice/or therapy he was receiving.”
The letter claimed that the toxicology report found 0.12 mg/l of hydromorphone in the Black Panther star's system at the time of his death and said this number was “extremely troubling” because it was 4x the highest therapeutic concentration and “well into the toxic range.”
Furthermore, the parents and brothers -- Leroy, Carolyn, Derrick, and Kevin Boseman -- also wanted all recordings that the late actor made about how to distribute his fortune.
According to the letter, they reportedly believed that Chadwick made a recording stating that 90% of his residuals from his films should be split evenly among his parents and two brothers.
Taylor’s lawyer, however, fired back.
On September 2, 2021, they wrote, “Perhaps the single most revealing detail, as case in point, is the fact that we heard nothing from you for nine months and now, within days of the one-year anniversary of Mr. Boseman’s passing."
"You chose to send this disturbing letter without any concern, sensitivity or even consciousness of what this time, or your letter, would mean to someone who truly loved him and suffers his loss every day and especially at this time of remembrance,” they added.
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Chadwick's Family Previously Targeted Taylor Simone As Well
Previously, Chadwick's family sent another letter to Taylor, dated November 16, 2020.
In this letter, they requested that Taylor's legal team agree to "execute a release for Chad’s medical records" and asked that they digitally image his cell phones, computers, iPads, and other electronics to preserve any relevant information.
They also reportedly asked for copies of all accounting for Chadwick’s bank accounts, adding that their "only hope is this case is to fulfill Chad’s actual intent and ensure that the distribution of assets aligns with the free will that God gave him.”
Taylor’s lawyer, however, fired back in a letter dated December 1, 2020, saying, “With regard to the content and tenor of your letter, the sudden misguided and aggressive nature of your correspondence is both a disappointment to my client and requires now an entirely different posture.”
Chadwick’s widow's team further said that their client had tried to work with the brothers to share info and include them “gratuitously in Ms. Boseman’s projects to honor her late husband’s legacy.”
However, the "family has now forced a situation which will now have to proceed by the book. I intend to protect my client from the bogus and avaricious claims insinuated by your correspondence.”
Adding to this, Taylor’s lawyer claimed that the brothers were sullying the image of “a magnificent role model many who has been tragically taken from the world far too soon, that will be on them, and I assure you it will be met with all means at our disposal.”