Fall in Love With Chalet Mirabell: The Five-Star South Tyrol Retreat Straight Out of a Romance Movie

Ready to live out the romantic Italy travel adventure you’ve seen in countless Netflix rom-coms or those sun-drenched Italy-set love stories from the ’90s?

Well look no further than Chalet Mirabell, a five-star escape in the heart of South Tyrol, Italy that feels like the set of your very own romance movie.

Perched high on a golden plateau above Merano, surrounded by meadows, mountains, and cinematic views in every direction, this charming retreat delivers all the magic, mood lighting, and main-character energy your love story (or self-care escape) really deserves.