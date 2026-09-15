Channing Tatum Makes Rare Comment About Parenting Daughter Everly: 'You Always Want to Be the Superman in Their Life'

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Channing Tatum made rare comments about parenting his daughter, Everly, 13. During a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting his new film Josephine, the actor opened up about one particular challenge he faces as a parent and how he tries to navigate it.

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Channing Tatum Opens Up About Parenting Everly

Source: SUMERIAN/YOUTUBE Channing Tatum with his on-screen daughter.

Speaking following a screening of the film, Tatum explained that, like his character, he sometimes struggles with vulnerability when it comes to his daughter. "It’s a really tough thing to tell the little being that you love more than anything in the world that you’re actually not OK," he explained (via People). "I’ve had a moment with my daughter when I was hurt, and I was just like, 'I’m just not OK right now,' and you always wanna be like the strongest person, like the Superman in their life, and sometimes you just can’t."

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Channing Tatum's New Movie Has Made Him Reflect on Fatherhood

Source: SUMERIAN/YOUTUBE Channing Tatum's movie 'Josephine' has made him reflect on fatherhood.

Josephine is about an 8-year-old girl who witnesses a crime and subsequently begins perpetuating violence herself, as reported by Us Weekly. It opened at the Sundance Film Festival in January. "One of the scenes that got me, and I wasn’t there for the filming it, is when Josephine is looking through the window and drawing things," the actor told Variety at the time. "I bawled my eyes out. It was such a beautiful scene. That was unexpected. There are so many moments in this movie where you think about your own child and your own childhood." He continued, "I have a daughter, and it has made me look at myself and the way I parent and what the connection is and how I’m communicating things. This movie deals with such hard subjects, but in such a masterfully artful way. I am so proud to be in it."

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What the Actor Has Said About Parenting in the Past

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Channing Tatum has opened up about parenting challenges.

Tatum previously touched on his bond with Everly. "Parenting is hard, and it changes day-to-day," he told E! News in January. "Sometimes you have to be the tough parent, and then other times, you need to be their soft buddy where you just love 'em, and that's it." During Today With Jenna & Hoda in 2023, he confessed, "I'm just trying to get by, I think just like every other parent, you're just kind of trying not to mess kids up, but you know you're going to on some level."

Channing Tatum Shares Everly With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan

Source: @JENNADEWAN/INSTAGRAM Jenna Dewan with Everly.