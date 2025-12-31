Chappell Roan Ditches Brigitte Bardot Tribute Following Shocking Political Discovery
Dec. 31 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Chappell Roan has taken a stand against Brigitte Bardot after uncovering the late actress' right-wing political views, prompting the singer to delete a tribute she shared earlier.
Following Bardot’s death at 91, Roan, 27, expressed her admiration for the actress, writing, “Rest in peace Ms. Bardot. She was my inspiration for ‘Red Wine Supernova,'” via her Instagram Story on December 28.
However, just one day later, Roan changed her mind and denounced Bardot after learning about her controversial beliefs. “Holy s--- I did not know all that insane s--- Ms. Bardot stood for,” Roan said in a December 29 post. “Obvs I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”
The iconic actress became a global sensation during the 1950s and '60s, thanks to her films like And God Created Woman, but her later years became marred by her far-right political affiliations.
Bardot supported National Front candidates and spoke out against what she perceived as the “Islamisation” of France, facing fines for inciting hatred towards Muslims.
Bardot stirred controversy in her book, A Cry in the Silence, where she allegedly incited racial hatred and made derogatory remarks about LGBTQ+ individuals. The backlash continued in 2018 when she dismissed the #MeToo movement, stating, “I thought it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a nice little a--.”
Roan, who featured Bardot in her 2023 hit "Red Wine Supernova," had previously celebrated the actress's impact on her life. In the song, she sings, “She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot / She showed me things I didn’t know.”
However, after learning about Bardot’s political stance, Roan no longer holds her in high regard.
Roan's reaction is not surprising given her commitment to advocating for acceptance and inclusivity. "There’s so many things in the world that are so ‘f--- you’ and like, then there is this," she told fans during a show in Los Angeles in October. "The only thing that matters anymore is joy to me. And protecting that, and peace and safety."