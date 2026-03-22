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Chappell Roan Praises Her Security Team After Rude Scuffle With Jude Law's 11-Year-Old Daughter

image split Chappell roan and Jude law
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan praised her security team following an encounter she had with Jude Law's daughter.

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March 22 2026, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

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Chappell Roan thanked her security team during her Lollapalooza Brasil performance on March 21 following an encounter they had with Jude Law's daughter, Ada.

The pop star's bodyguards were reportedly rude to Ada, 11, that same day after a concert.

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Source: @21metgala/X

Chappell Roan shouted out her security team at her concert recently.

“Thank you to my security, my crew," Roan, 28, said to the crowd, according to a clip shared on X.

Ada's stepfather, soccer star Jorginho Frello, brought attention to the incident and slammed the "Pink Pony Club" singer on Instagram Saturday.

Frello is married to Catherine Harding, who shares Ada with Law, 53.

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Ada Law Was in Town to Watch Chappell Roan's Performance

image of ada law
Source: @catherineharding/Instagram

Ada Law was in Brazil with her mom to watch Lollapalooza Brasil.

The footballer, 34, claimed Roan sent a security guard after Ada after the preteen allegedly harassed her while they both ate at the same hotel in São Paulo, Brazil.

“I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” Frello wrote.

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Ada Law's Stepfather Defended Her on Instagram

image of jorginho frello
Source: @jorginhofrello/Instagram

Ada Law's stepfather Jorginho Frello penned a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” he added of the reported encounter.

“And the worst part is she didn't even approach her,” Frello continued. “She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.”

“A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people," he added.

image of jorginho frello and Catherine harding
Source: @catherineharding/Instagram

Jorginho Frello married Catherine Harding in 2025.

“My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot,” he said. "I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment."

He then claimed the security guard “said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears.”

“WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION," Frello ended his note to Roan.

Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Cavaliere even chimed in, and banned Roan from performing in the city ever again. “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city – this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!" the politician wrote on X.

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