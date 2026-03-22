Chappell Roan Praises Her Security Team After Rude Scuffle With Jude Law's 11-Year-Old Daughter

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Chappell Roan thanked her security team during her Lollapalooza Brasil performance on March 21 following an encounter they had with Jude Law's daughter, Ada. The pop star's bodyguards were reportedly rude to Ada, 11, that same day after a concert.

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Chappell Roan thanked her security during her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil.



The acknowledgment came hours after footballer Jorginho publicly accused the singer’s team of behaving aggressively toward his 11-year-old stepdaughter, who is the daughter of Jude Law, at a hotel… pic.twitter.com/B1OdNcqiNM — 21 (@21metgala) March 22, 2026 Source: @21metgala/X Chappell Roan shouted out her security team at her concert recently.

“Thank you to my security, my crew," Roan, 28, said to the crowd, according to a clip shared on X. Ada's stepfather, soccer star Jorginho Frello, brought attention to the incident and slammed the "Pink Pony Club" singer on Instagram Saturday. Frello is married to Catherine Harding, who shares Ada with Law, 53.

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Ada Law Was in Town to Watch Chappell Roan's Performance

Source: @catherineharding/Instagram Ada Law was in Brazil with her mom to watch Lollapalooza Brasil.

The footballer, 34, claimed Roan sent a security guard after Ada after the preteen allegedly harassed her while they both ate at the same hotel in São Paulo, Brazil. “I went through a very upsetting situation with my family earlier today. My wife is in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire,” Frello wrote.

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Ada Law's Stepfather Defended Her on Instagram

Source: @jorginhofrello/Instagram Ada Law's stepfather Jorginho Frello penned a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“By coincidence, they're staying at the same hotel as this artist. During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” he added of the reported encounter. “And the worst part is she didn't even approach her,” Frello continued. “She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything.” “A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people," he added.

Source: @catherineharding/Instagram Jorginho Frello married Catherine Harding in 2025.