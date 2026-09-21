Charles Spencer Said He Warned Prince Harry Three Times to Reconsider Marriage to Meghan Markle

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Charles Spencer reportedly had some concerns about Prince Harry getting hitched to Meghan Markle. According to claims made by author Tom Bower in his 2022 book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsor, Charles allegedly "warned him three times" about his marriage to Meghan, as reported by the Express.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry's relatives on his mother Princess Diana's side reportedly had some reservations about his growing closeness to Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan began dating a decade ago, in 2016, and got engaged just a year later, in 2017. The two went on to tie the knot the following year, on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. Around 2 billion people worldwide tuned in to watch the ceremony. However, according to Tom, Harry's relatives on his mother Princess Diana's side had some reservations about his growing closeness to the now-Duchess of Sussex. This allegedly included Charles, as well as Diana's two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes.

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Prince Harry Reportedly Thought Princess Diana's Family Would Embrace Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reportedly had high hopes from Princess Diana's friends and family regarding their views on Meghan Markle.

In the book, Tom claimed that Harry had high hopes from his late mother's friends and family regarding their views on Meghan. He wrote, "Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana's two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend, Julia Samuel. Harry assumed that Diana's family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée." However, much to his disappointment, that's not how things turned out, per Tom.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer reportedly warned Prince Harry 'three times' before his marriage to Meghan Markle.

As he continued, "Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family." "Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother. At William's request, Spencer weighed in," Tom's claims continued. "Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction. 'This was going to be really hard,' Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan's place in the family," he added.

Meghan Was Also Reportedly Warned Before Marrying Harry

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's previous talent agent also reportedly informed her she wouldn't be able to make any more movies after joining the Royal Family.